2023 Vermont Twin State Soccer Rosters Announced

The rosters for the Twin State Lions Cup soccer games between Vermont and New Hampshire were announced on Tuesday.
The game, which features the top graduated seniors from both states, will once again be played at Hanover high school in New Hampshire on Saturday July 15. The girls will play at 1 p.m. followed by the boys at 4 p.m.
The Vermont girls will be coached by Rutland’s Lori McClallen and assisted by Kimberly Prestridge (White River Valley), Peter Albright (Mt. Mansfield) and Michael Coppinger (Rutland).
Leading the Vermont boys will be Milton’s Glen Button. He will be assisted by Shane Bufano (Stowe), Adolphe Lumumba (South Burlington) and Seth McQuade (Milton).
The Vermont girls roster:
Forwards: Taylor Kieslich, Milton; Sienna Mills, Montpelier. Naia Surks, Leila Monks, Mount Mansfield; Sage MacAuley, Spaulding; Orly Bryan, Stowe.
Forwards: Corbin Schreindorfer, BFA-St. Albans; Joey Manley, Burlington; Zach Spitznagle, CVU; Jordan Shullenberger, Harwood; Ronnie Riby-Williams, Montpelier; Emmanuel Omar, Winooski.
Midfielders: Henry Bacon, Ethan Gamelin, Colchester; Eli Marden, CVU; Oliver Anderson, Middlebury, Silas Rella-Beill, Mount Anthony; Evan Richardson, South Burlington; Ben Nissenbaum, Stowe; Jack Wyman, Vergennes.
Backs: Diego Robinson, CVU; Cooper Biederbeck, Essex; Adin Combs, Harwood; Trey Bosworth, Middlebury; Eli Rosi, Rutland; Nathaniel Hasenecz, South Burlington.
Goalkeepers: Owen Lawton, Middlebury; Eric Bissell, Mount Mansfield.
