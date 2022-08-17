LYNDON CENTER — After last year’s Division II semifinal defeat, the Vikings were hungry and eager to get back on the gridiron.
They got their chance Monday, as the first official day of high school football practices took place around Vermont.
Unlike most teams, who have three weeks to ready their squads for the first fall kickoff, Lyndon opens its season with a Week 1 bye. LI will host U-32 in its season-opener on Saturday, Sept. 10 and will look to avenge last season’s 16-6 Week 7 loss.
Below are three storylines from the opening week of camp.
QB Battle
The spot under center is up for grabs.
LI coach Dan Nolan says it’s between two senior signal-callers, Ashton Gould and Cam Berry, to see who will lead the Viking offense.
Both have experience as a starter. Berry started four games last season before breaking his arm in a Week 6 win over Fair Haven. Gould started both playoff games last season, a 44-26 quarterfinal victory versus Brattleboro and a 34-8 semis loss to eventual champion Bellows Falls.
“Both are excellent runners,” Nolan said. “Cam is a more polished thrower at this time. Ashton does an outstanding job of reading the triple option and has been a natural at it from the get-go. Both are good leaders and the team will rally around whoever wins the job. I have total confidence that both can move the team.”
Nolan says there’s no timetable for a decision, but he does know two things.
First, whoever is named QB1 will be the team’s only quarterback moving forward — they will not share duties.
Second, regardless of who is named the starter, both Gould and Berry will be integral parts of the Viking offensive attack; as both played running back and wide receiver last season. Nolan says he will need to find a way to get both players on the field at the same time.
Senior Strength
Team leaders emerge during the offseason and preseason. The Vikings will lean on their upperclassmen this fall, specifically a veteran group of seniors looking to end their Viking careers on top.
Its a tight-knit group both on and off the field. They’ve played countless snaps together through their football journeys and will provide a presence in the locker room and between the hashes that Nolan says will be critical to the team’s success.
“They are a very close group and have been playing together for many years,” he said. “They will provide us with outstanding leadership and will be the driving force of the team.”
That group was instrumental in LI’s offseason program. The grind to get better and prepare, both physically and mentally, started long before Monday’s first official team practice and was led the group of seniors that had been committed to it since January, added Nolan.
Breakout Bound
Remember the names Quentin Thomas and Colby Simpson this fall.
“I anticipate that both of these kids will have really big seasons on both sides of the ball,” Nolan said.
Thomas, after spending the last eight months in the weight room has bulked up significantly from last season, putting on 35 pounds of muscle to his frame. The senior is making the move from guard to center on offense as well as returning to his role at defensive end.
Simpson will be transitioning from a slotback to fullback and will be a focal point of the Viking offense. As a middle linebacker, the senior will also be a key member of the defensive unit. Like Thomas, Simpson has been a constant presence during LI’s offseason program and made enormous gains.
“I expect he will have a monster season,” Nolan said.
NOTES: Lyndon will travel to Hartford on Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. and host Oxbow on Aug. 27 at 10 a.m., for a pair of scrimmages before opening their season on the second Saturday of September. The Vikings look to make some noise in D-II after last season’s postseason run, in their quest for the program’s first title game appearance since 2013.
