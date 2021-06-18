DANVILLE — He’s been coaching Danville softball for 37 years, and on June 13 won his sixth title in his 12th Division IV championship game.
Talk to Danville softball coach Paul Remick, however, and he’s the first to say he doesn’t know it all. “Every year, I’ve learned something,” the 72-year-old said during a recent conversation about this year’s team and others through his career. “Every year, I’ve seen something I didn’t see before, a situation, a play, players who played above and beyond what you’d thought.”
Danville went 2-12 in his first year in 1984. It didn’t last long; just three years later they were in the 1987 championship game as the undefeated top seed. A year after that, his first title with a 7-3 win over Stowe.
That was the first championship; the most recent, of course, was a 9-2 win over Proctor last Sunday.
Some teams stand out over the course of his 37 years, he noted, and this year’s 2021 team, he puts among the best he’s ever coached. They ran the table with 14 straight wins after losing their April 24 season opener 6-1 to BFA-Fairfax. With the exception of two wins, 5-2 and 7-3 over Blue Mountain, all their regular-season games concluded inside seven innings, and they bounced BMU 12-2 in this year’s semifinals.
“Talent-wise, absolutely,” Remick said in looking at this year’s team. “My 1997 team was undefeated. They were together, they really bonded. But in pure talent, I’d put my team this year with that one or any I’ve had. We hit 11 over-the-fence home runs this year; before this year, the most we’d had was three, and my pitcher, Cassidy Kittredge, sort of fortified the whole thing this year. But I still didn’t think we’d win 14 in a row.”
MEMORABLE MOMENTS
His daughter, Tracy Verge (nee Remick), was the catcher on the 1987 runner-up and 1988 championship teams.
The ‘87 squad went into the title game with a 16-0 record but lost 10-3 to Black River. Remick recalled “The girls were very nervous before the game” and his daughter added, “It was a case of first-championship game jitters.”
She added, “We can laugh about it now but we got there so early. My dad always liked to get to games early to leave time for warmups and all that. We were really early that day.”
They atoned the next year, beating Stowe 7-3 in the finals.
“That was great,” Verge recalled. “Stowe back then was sort of our playoff rival. We seemed to see them all the time in the playoffs, in all the sports.”
Added coach Remick, “We were 15-2 [in 1988], our only two losses were to Lisbon. We played them a lot back then. They had a great coach, Graham Perham, who I learned a lot from.”
Another memorable rivalry was Canaan.
“We had some battles,” Remick recalled. That included a 12-2 win over Canaan in the 2001 championship, Remick’s third title as coach. It was a family affair, he noted. “My son Charles was doing the radio for that game. My wife was doing the book, my dad was in the dugout and my grandson was the batboy. That was special.”
And of course there was the 2003 finals.
Playing in a downpour, Danville lost to Whitcomb 5-4 in eight innings.
“The infield was a mudhole – if I had to do it over again I wouldn’t’ve played. They asked if we wanted to play it, I said yes, let’s play, and [Whitcomb] also wanted to,” he recalled. “We were one out away from winning it [with a 4-3 lead], then they hit one to the outfield in the pouring rain, and they got two runs across. I’ll never forget that.”
SPECIAL PLAYERS
In addition to the titles and rivalries, Remick has coached a long list of talented fielders, batters and pitchers.
“I’ve had so many good players, it’s hard to pick one out,” he noted. Still, 1996 graduate, the late Allyson Verge comes to his mind. “Best hitter I ever had. That girl hit .673 in her senior year. She went 35-of-52 at the plate. She scored 30 runs, had 30 RBI and 19 stolen bases. She hit .600 over the course of four years.” Tragically, she passed away at the age of 29 of leukemia, he recalled, and the Danville softball team has worn her number (20) on their uniforms ever since in her memory.
The Class of 1992’s Kara Hillicker also comes to mind. “One of the best I ever had,” he said in looking over his stats. “Tiny girl, tough as nails. She was our catcher and defensively, she was outstanding. She had a .400 career BA and usually led us in RBI and stolen bases.”
Remick often mentioned this year’s catcher, junior Ava Marshia, during the season, emphasizing when he reported games that it was “Cassidy Kittredge [or Colleen Flinn] pitching to Ava Marshia” during a win.
Not keen to take all the credit, Remick mentions others. “I’ve had good assistant coaches over the years,” he said. “Dave Verge [Allyson’s dad] was here eight years, my son was an assistant for eight years, and of course [assistant coach] Jim Becker has been here 12 years.”
Becker’s daughter, Lizzy, stands out among the many terrific pitchers Danville has had.
Remick said, “She pitched a game toward the end of her freshman year, and I told her afterward she was gonna be our pitcher.”
She was the pitcher on the 1997 team that ran the table. In the championship game with Rochester, their leadoff runner reached base, “and she pitched a no-hitter after that – 21 of 22 batters” for the game in a 26-1 rout, Remick recalled. She won 44 games in three years and went on to pitch at Holyoke College.
Becker recalled that his daughter was “mad as a hatter” when Coach Remick tabbed her to pitch. But through hard work she became a standout in the circle. He said she knew Coach Remick from youth sports and “would have done anything for Paul.”
“The kids love him,” Becker said. “They’ll say he’s hard on them, but Paul knows the game, and he gives everyone a fair shake. I’ve learned a lot from him, and I think I’ve influenced his coaching too. It’s a great way to spend your time and energy.”
LESSONS LEARNED
Other games Remick recalls don’t necessarily have a happy ending.
Danville was top seeds in 1993 but lost 5-1 to Twinfield in the quarterfinals. “That was so, so disappointing - we kicked their butts twice that year,” he recalled. “It’s probably the worst loss I ever suffered. They had a slow pitcher – we had 13 popups that day. Why I didn’t bunt more, I don’t know.”
This year, Proctor had a slow pitcher, “and we practiced bunting and worked for two days to get ready.” Sure enough, “we laid down two good bunts to get us going.”
Lessons learned, and plain old hard work, have made Danville into perennial contenders — no matter their regular-season record.
His title teams in 2013 and 2016 “really worked hard to put it together,” he said. The 2013 team won the title as the seven seed, the lowest of his six title teams, and he recalled pitcher Kaylynn Zangla, and catchers Jennifer Moore and Jordan Snow practicing constantly on their own.
It brings it full circle to this year’s championship, and “I’m just so happy for [seniors] Carlie Beliveau and Paige Hale,” he said of this year’s team. “They’d never been to a championship before, and we’re going to miss them big time.”
Overall? “It’s been a good stretch and I plan to keep coaching as long as I’m healthy,” he said.
