4H Shooting Sports Jamboree Held In St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — For 58 Vermont 4-H club members, the weekend of July 16-18 provided an opportunity to show off skills and expertise acquired through the University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H Shooting Sports Program.
The occasion was the 36th annual 4-H Shooting Sports Jamboree held at the Caledonia Forest and Stream Club in St. Johnsbury. The Green Mountain 4-H Shooting Sports Club, of Lyndonville, and the Caledonia Sharp Shooters, of St. Johnsbury, hosted the event, which was sponsored by University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H.
Eight 4-H clubs were represented at the event. Contests included archery, pistol, rifle, Seneca Run (muzzleloader, hawk and knife throw, instinctive bow, fire starting), shotgun and hunting/wildlife skills. The latter entailed identification of animal skulls, feathers, furs, tracks and scat; shoot/don’t shoot hunting scenarios and a timed map and compass contest.
Among the local place winners were the following:
OVERALL HIGH SCORERS:
SENIOR (14-18): Luke McReynolds, Danville;
JUNIOR (11-13): Misha Chirkov, Newbury; Nick McReynolds, Danville
ARCHERY
SENIOR: Uma Chirkova, Newbury; Luke McReynolds, Danville; Andy McReynolds, Danville. Honorable Mention: Jonathan Churchill, Groton
JUNIOR: Misha Chirkov, Newbury; Jackson Dwyer, Lyndonville;
NOVICE: Chloe Johnson, Concord; Baylie Smith, Concord.
HUNTING/WILDLIFE SKILLS:
SENIOR: Luke McReynolds, Danville; Uma Chirkova, Newbury;
JUNIOR: Misha Chirkov, Newbury; Nick McReynolds, Danville
NOVICE: Margaret Williams, Newbury;
PISTOL (.22 pistol or air pistol, depending on competitor’s age)
SENIOR: Taylor Tetreault, Groton; Hayley Michaud, East Hardwick;
JUNIOR: Misha Chirkov, Newbury; Abby McReynolds, Danville.
RIFLE:
SENIOR: Colton Masure, St. Johnsbury; Taylor Tetreault, Groton
JUNIOR: Nick McReynolds, Danville;
NOVICE: Hadley Michaud, East Hardwick.
SENECA RUN:
SENIOR: Jonathan Churchill, Groton; Andy McReynolds, Danville;
JUNIOR: Abby McReynolds, Danville; Misha Chirkov, Newbury; Logan Goodridge, Irasburg.
SHOTGUN:
JUNIOR: Nick McReynolds, Danville; Abby McReynolds, Danville;
NOVICE: Baylie Smith, Concord.
A special award of a pocket knife was presented to Bob Hamel, Lyndonville, in recognition of his 40+ years as a Vermont 4-H volunteer and 37 years as a 4-H shooting sports volunteer. Hamel, known as “Mr. Jamboree,” works with the Green Mountain 4-H Shooting Sports Club.
To learn more about the 4-H shooting sports program and clubs, contact Lisa Muzzey, UVM Extension 4-H Shooting Sports coordinator, at lisa.muzzey@uvm.edu.
