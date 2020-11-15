A Gift From Laura Ashton, Lyndon Unveils New Basketball Floor

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute unveiled its new state-of-the-art basketball floor inside Alumni Gymnasium last week. The original court, installed in 1965, could not be resurfaced and was torn out this summer.
Laura Ashton’s donation allowed the project to go forward.
“The floor is simply magnificent,” said Eric Berry, the Vikings’ athletics director and varsity girls basketball coach. “I am so happy for the kids. I am so thankful for Laura Ashton for what she has done for our kids.”
There is a new addition of a lady Viking logo and the floor has more give than the original court, which was mounted straight on concrete.
LI marketing specialist Javin Leonard designed the floor with input from Ashton, Berry, director of development Melissa Hall and head of school Twila Perry.
This Bio-Channel Star floor system is the same one being installed at the University of Vermont’s new Tarrant Center.
High school basketball practice in Vermont officially begins Nov. 30.
“Thank you, Ms. Ashton, for making this facility improvement a reality,” Hall said.
