Former local standouts Alex Curtis and Jack Brown were hoping for a grand finale.
Then the coronavirus pandemic arrived, and in a snap, their final seasons of collegiate track and field were over.
For Curtis, a former White Mountains Regional star and senior captain at University of Vermont, her athletic career is likely, and somberly, finished.
“It was really sad,” Curtis said of the NCAA’s historic decision to cancel all remaining athletics events on March 12. “I was shocked at first. I was in denial for a few days. It happened so fast.”
Brown, the ex-Vermont state pole vault champion from Lyndon Institute and current graduate student at Southern Connecticut State University, is hoping to take advantage of the recent NCAA ruling and compete in his final outdoor season in 2021.
“It was hard to take in at first and nobody was sure if we were going to get our eligibility back, Brown said. “But I am really happy and excited to see that I will have my eligibility back.”
While the outbreak nullified spring sports for athletes of all ages around the globe, the Caledonian-Record talked with the Curtis and Brown about their experiences this spring.
ALEX CURTIS
Curtis had an epic high school athletics resume at WMR, winning The Record’s Female Athlete of the Year award in 2016, while repeating as our girls outdoor track and field POY and being named girls soccer player of the year that same school year. In her final high school race, she blazed to third place at New England Regionals in the 300-meter hurdles (45.03).
The Jefferson native has spent the last four years rising at UVM and in the America East Conference.
During the 2019 outdoor season, Curtis claimed fifth place in the 400 hurdles at the conference championships, running a time of 1:02.93.
This past winter, Curtis shaved almost two seconds off her junior-season PR and ultimately took eighth place in the 500 meters (1:14.02) at the Eastern College Athletic Conference indoor regional track and field championships.
She was in line for a big outdoor season and was chasing a top 2-3 finish at the America East Championships.
“I was more confident this year because it was my last year of track,” Curtis said. “I was competing as if every race was my last. I had a different mentality.”
The indoor regional championships were March 6-8, just days before the NCAA made their sweeping decision.
“I remember talking to my coach at ECACs about the spring meets,” Curtis said. “We were going to be traveling to meets in California, Virginia. This indoor season I PR’d a lot, finally broke past some barriers and was excited to see what I could do in the 400 hurdles. Five days later the NCAA canceled the season and it was really shocking and difficult to process.”
The loss of camaraderie hurts the most.
“I am most thankful for my teammates,” Curtis said. “We’ve been able to have huge group chats and process this together and that’s helped a lot. I am just mainly sad not seeing my teammates every morning, not going to practice and seeing coach and not having proper goodbyes, which is really sad.”
But Curtis’ mindset stayed favorable.
“I am trying to focus on being positive and my future plans,” she said. “I am trying to move forward.”
On March 30, the NCAA permitted D-I spring-sport athletes, who had their seasons shortened by the pandemic, to have an additional year of eligibility.
Curtis said she’s moving on.
“Maybe I’ll do some coaching down the line,” said Curtis, noting she’d like to try something new, maybe move west to Colorado. “I am going to take a long break from track and field. I am ready to take a good break from running, but I will definitely support my teammates.”
The silver lining of the virus?
“I’ve been able to spend a lot more time with family, which has been really exciting,” she said. “I would have never had this time with them otherwise.”
JACK BROWN
Brown stood out at Lyndon Institute before graduating in 2015. He was a five-time Vermont D-II pole vault state champion — three outdoors and two indoors —a two-time 400-meter champ and the Caledonian-Record’s two-time boys track and field player of the year.
He’s thrived at Southern Connecticut State University, putting together a sterling career in pole vault. Competing in the Northeast-10 Conference, Brown has claimed four conference pole vault titles — two indoors and two outdoors. He’s twice won bronze at the New England Championships — one outdoor, one indoor — and he’s an eight-time All-Region East performer.
His current PR is 4.95 meters (16 feet, 3.5 inches), 2-plus feet higher than his record-setting leap in high school.
Now in his fifth year at SCSU, Brown still has one outdoor track and field season of eligibility after sitting out the 2018 spring season because of an ankle injury. Currently in the first year of a two-year program working toward his master’s degree in sports management, Brown was given the opportunity to use his redshirt year this spring.
After competing this winter in indoors as an independent, he was looking forward to rejoining his team and finishing with a bang.
“But as the whole world knows by now, COVID,” groaned Brown, adding he found out in early April that he’ll be able to use his redshirt season next spring while aiming to complete his master’s degree.
Down the road, Brown would like to be a high school athletics director and work his way up to the college level.
But Brown has unfinished business in pole vault.
“I’ve accomplished a lot, but not everything I wanted,” said Brown, who has been a part of six SCSU men’s team conference titles. “That’s why I am so ready to come back. For the past three years, I missed the NCAA championships by one spot and it’s just been eating me up.”
To qualify for NCAAs, a vaulter has to hit the qualifying mark of 5.20 meters (17 feet, .5 inches) or finish ranked in the top 15 in the country. In the 2019 outdoor season, Brown had a chance to win the New England title but lost on attempts. He’s finished as the No. 16 pole vaulter the last three years.
“Biggest thing I’ve ever wanted to do is to make it to the NCAA Championships,” he said.
Thankfully, he’ll have one more outdoor season to try in 2021.
“The hardest thing right now is there aren’t a lot of tracks that are available for use right now,” Brown said. “The coaches have emailed us workouts to do on our own. I’ve been doing a lot of sprinting and circuit training.”
Currently staying in Wallingford, Connecticut, he’ll have one guaranteed place to train when he returns to his apartment in New Haven, Conn.
“After our school closed, the vaulters all got together to figure out how we could solve this problem,” Brown said. “So we built a backyard pole vault pit at one of my friend’s apartment buildings. We dug a hole, drove the mats over in a U-Haul, made our own plant box and now we have a homemade pole vault setup.”
