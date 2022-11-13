Academy Boys Crack Top 10 At New Englands
Buy Now

Athletes competes in the Northern Vermont Athletic Conference XC Mountain Division Championships at St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SCITUATE, Rhode Island — The St. Johnsbury Academy boys continue to raise the bar.

The two-time Division I champion Hilltopper cross country team for the first time cracked the top 10 at the New England Interscholastic XC Championships at Ponaganset High School on Saturday, while also remaining undefeated against Vermont competition

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.