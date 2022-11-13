Academy Boys Crack Top 10 At New Englands

SCITUATE, Rhode Island — The St. Johnsbury Academy boys continue to raise the bar.
The two-time Division I champion Hilltopper cross country team for the first time cracked the top 10 at the New England Interscholastic XC Championships at Ponaganset High School on Saturday, while also remaining undefeated against Vermont competition
The Academy placed eighth overall, narrowly edging Champlain Valley by two points as well as outpacing top teams from New Hampshire (Coe-Brown) and Maine (Hamden) and Rhode Island powerhouse LaSalle. It was also the first ever top 10 finish at the event in program history.
Andrew Thornton-Sherman (16:32.9) led the effort, placing 30th overall, despite losing a shoe at the 1-mile mark. He was just three seconds short of making the All-New England team, which features the top 25 individual performers.
Carson Eames (16:52.3) finished 57th, Nathan Lenzini 105th and Charlie Krebs 123rd.
“Nathaniel Bernier took the five spot as the final scorer but the drama wasn’t over until Ari Leven and Isaac Lenzini finished well clear of CVUs fifth,” SJA coach Chip Langmaid said.
The historic eighth-place finish exceeds the 13th finish by St. J last year and matched in 1958, 1962, 1963, 2011 and 2012. The result also clears the best finishes from the girls program, which raced to ninth in 2000 and 2007.
Hall High School in West Hartford, Conn., won with 89 points. U-32 placed 12th, Essex 18th, Montpelier 21st and Craftsbury 28th.
The St. Johnsbury girls finished 27th overall. Ava Purdy (152nd, 21:54.8), Siri Jolliffe (154th, 21:55.2) and Bennett Crance (158th, 21:58.8) led the way for SJA.
Several Hilltopper runners plan to race next Sunday at the USATF Region 1 Championships at Noble High School in Berwick, Maine.
