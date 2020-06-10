The 35th season of the American-Canadian Tour this Saturday at North Woodstock’s White Mountain Motorsports Park. The 45th running of the Spring Green marks the long-awaited opener for the region’s premier Late Model touring series.
Due to the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, no spectators will be allowed to attend. The Spring Green became the season opener after several previously scheduled events were postponed or canceled.
The 120-lap showdown, along with the rest of the night’s events can be streamed live via pay-per-view on the Northeast Sports Network (www.nsnsports.net) for $20
“It’ll definitely be strange when you’re not in the car,” Williamstown’s Jimmy Hebert said of not having fans in the stands. “The atmosphere will be a lot different. But when you’re in the car, you can’t really hear or see the fans anyway. So it doesn’t really change much about how you race, other than that people will be able to watch it on TV. Usually you get a bunch of questions or compliments after the race, so that probably won’t change, since people are still watching. We’re ready to get going.”
In addition to the ACT Late Model Tour, the track’s Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers and Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Mini’s will start their championship seasons, along with the GoMotorsportsShop.com NELCAR Legends Tour.
Numerous big-name ACT racers have signed up for the Spring Green. Defending ACT Champion Rich Dubeau of Plainfield (N.H.) is starting his title defense. Hebert, a former WMMP winner, is looking for redemption after a heartbreaker at last year’s Midsummer 250. Ryan Kuhn and Dylan Payea, the last two ACT Rookies of the Year, are ready to roll on Saturday.
“We plan to try and do everything as long as work allows,” Hebert said. “We’re also expecting our third child around the first of August, so that’s another factor. But if everything goes as planned, we’re going to try and make another run for it. When we didn’t have bad luck last year, we were extremely fast, especially at White Mountain. We’re looking forward to it. We didn’t really change much — we’re just going to go through our paces as normal.”
This year’s championship chase will see a mix of familiar faces and new stars added to the mix, too. Newmarket’s Bryan Kruczek is ready for a title run after winning two races last year in part-time duty. Former Thunder Road Late Model champion and multi-time ACT winner Bobby Therrien of Hinesburg has signed up to chase his first touring crown.
Young guns such as Christopher Pelkey, Trent Goodrow, and Reilly and Peyton Lanphear have been preparing for a potential breakout season on the ACT Tour. Southern New England will be well-represented by racers such as Tom Carey III, Derek Gluchacki, Alby Ovitt and Tyler Tomassi that have registered for the full season.
Saturday’s race will also feature a variety of local and regional stars gearing up for the season ahead. Joey Polewarcyk Jr. (Hudson, N.H), the 2014 ACT Champion, has filed an entry for the Spring Green. Modified standout Woody Pitkat and his Jeff Hartwell–led team return to the high banks after getting their feet wet in last Saturday’s track opener.
Four-time Pro All Star Series Champion D.J. Shaw, meanwhile will be making his third start at WMMP in seven days after running both the Late Model and Super Late Model events last weekend. Many-time White Mountain Late Model winner Oren Remick of Monroe is in for the Spring Green as is Thunder Road veteran John Donahue.
Qualifying begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday for the 45th Spring Green 120.
