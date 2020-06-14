ACT Tour: Bold move sends Hebert to Spring Green triumph

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Jimmy Hebert showed that fortune favors the bold by capturing the 45th Spring Green 120 at White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday.
Hebert of Williamstown made a three-wide move to swipe the lead following a lap-93 restart before holding off American-Canadian Tour champions Wayne Helliwell Jr. and Joey Polewarczyk Jr. down the stretch in the ACT season opener.
After starting 11th on the grid, Hebert was content to run in the middle of the top-10 for much of early going. At the front, outside pole sitter Ryan Kuhn and multi-time Pro All Stars Series D.J. Shaw went back and forth for the top spot. Kuhn would pully away or dog Shaw on the short runs, but Shaw would take control during multiple long green-flag stints.
As the race passed the halfway point, a five-car battle for third developed between Stacy Cahoon, Hebert, Helliwell, Christopher Pelkey, and Polewarczyk. Hebert looked inside Cahoon multiple times before finally swinging to his outside to take the spot on lap 86 with Helliwell quickly following him around.
With the duo having set their sits on Shaw and Kuhn, the event’s fourth caution flew on lap 93 for Alby Ovitt’s spin coming off turn four, re-racking the field for a restart. The field accordioned in turn two on the restart and Mike Benevides paid the brunt of it, spinning with a punched in nose to bring out the fifth yellow and bunch the field up again.
When the field lined backed up, Shaw had a lapped car to his outside, with Kuhn and Hebert in row two. Kuhn dove inside Shaw on the backstretch, and Hebert went right with him, risking it all as the front trio came out of turn four three-wide. Shaw got shuffled back in turn one, and after Kuhn lead lap 95, Hebert completed the pass on the outside one lap later to take the lead.
Helliwell and then Polewarczyk also got aroung Kuhn as the defending Rookie of the Year started to fade down the stretch. Both former ACT champions then closed to Hebert’s bumper as the trio navigated slower traffic in the closing circuits. But Hebert fended both of them off to capture his sixth career ACT Late Model Tour win and second at White Mountain.
Shaw recovered from his backwards shuffle to take fourth. Defending White Mountain Late Model Champion Quinny Welch caught Kuhn at the wire for fifth. Cahoon, polesitter Tom Carey III, Seekonk standout Derek Gluchacki, and Pelkey rounded out the top-10. Forty-two cars attempted to qualify for the 30-car starting field in an event seen worldwide on Northeast Sports Network.
In the Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers, two-time defending champion Shane Sicard of Barton began the point-counting season with a bang by taking the victory in the 35-lap feature.
Littleton’s Tyler Thompson notched his second straight victory in the Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Mini’s.
Shaun Buffington snagged the victory in the 25-lap GoMotorsportsShop.com NELCAR Legends Car feature.
The next ACT Late Model Tour event is to be determined. Officials hope to release a revised schedule of events within the next few days.
White Mountain Motorsports Park is back in action with another doubleheader weekend on Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21. Saturday night at 6 p.m. will be a full card of action for all five regular division with the championship opener for the Foley Oil & Propane Late Models.
On Sunday at 1:30pm, the Pro All Stars Series Late Models, PASS Modifieds, and Honey Badger Bar & Grill Street Stock Series all make their second trip of the season to White Mountain.
Fan attendance is allowed at up to 50 percent capacity, and both events will be televised live via pay-per-view on the Northeast Sports Network.
45TH SPRING GREEN
JUNE 13, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
ACT LATE MODEL TOUR
Pos., Start Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown, Laps
1. ( 11 ) Jimmy Hebert ( 58VT ) , Williamstown, VT , 120 Laps
2. ( 7 ) Wayne Helliwell Jr. ( 27NH ) , Dover, NH , 120 Laps
3. ( 14 ) Joey Polewarczyk ( 97NH ) , Hudson, NH , 120 Laps
4. ( 2 ) D.J. Shaw ( 60NH ) , Center Conway, NH , 120 Laps
5. ( 16 ) Quinten Welch ( 78NH ) , Groveton, NH , 120 Laps
6. ( 3 ) Ryan Kuhn ( 72MA ) , E.Bridgewater, MA , 120 Laps
7. ( 5 ) Stacy Cahoon ( 83VT ) , St. Johnsbury, VT , 120 Laps
8. ( 1 ) #Tom Carey III ( 5MA ) , New Salem, MA , 120 Laps
9. ( 10 ) #Derek Gluchacki ( 03MA ) , Dartmouth, MA , 120 Laps
10. ( 4 ) Christopher Pelkey ( 64VT ) , Graniteville, VT , 120 Laps
11. ( 9 ) Joel Hodgdon ( 36VT ) , Craftsbury, VT , 120 Laps
12. ( 29 ) Rich Dubeau ( 30NH ) , Plainfield, NH , 120 Laps
13. ( 8 ) Jesse Switser ( 25NH ) , W. Burke, VT , 120 Laps
14. ( 13 ) Bryan Kruczek ( 19NH ) , Newmarket, NH , 120 Laps
15. ( 18 ) Bryan Mason ( 10NH ) , Milan, NH , 120 Laps
16. ( 24 ) Dylan Payea ( 7NH ) , Milton, VT , 120 Laps
17. ( 6 ) Alby Ovitt ( 35NH ) , Candia, NH , 120 Laps
18. ( 12 ) Corey Mason ( 1NH ) , Groveton, NH , 120 Laps
19. ( 22 ) Mike Benevides ( 50RI ) , Westerly, RI , 119 Laps
20. ( 21 ) Jimmy Renfrew Jr. ( 00NH ) , Candia, NH , 119 Laps
21. ( 15 ) Woody Pitkat ( 91CT ) , Bellingham, MA , 119 Laps
22. ( 20 ) Trenton Goodrow ( 31MA ) , Carver, MA , 119 Laps
23. ( 30 ) Reilly Lanphear ( 21VT ) , Waterbury, VT , 118 Laps
24. ( 28 ) Shawn Swallow ( 04NH ) , Stark, NH , 117 Laps
25. ( 23 ) Oren Remick ( 21NH ) , Monroe, NH , 116 Laps
26. ( 17 ) Mark Jenison ( 22RI ) , Warwick, RI , 100 Laps
27. ( 19 ) Michael Mitchell ( 40RI ) , Cumberland, RI , 88 Laps
28. ( 27 ) Bobby Therrien ( 5VT ) , Hinesburg, VT , 64 Laps
29. ( 26 ) Stephen Donahue ( 2VT ) , Graniteville, VT , 51 Laps
30. ( 25 ) John Donahue ( 26VT ) , Graniteville, VT , 23 Laps
Lap Leaders: Tom Carey III pole, D.J. Shaw 1-4, Ryan Kuhn 5-45, Shaw 46-94, Kuhn 95, Jimmy Hebert 96-120. (5 lead changes among 4 drivers)
Time of Race: 44:49 Margin of Victory: 0.595 seconds
Cautions: 5 (laps 5, 14, 51, 93, 93)
Heat Winners: Woody Pitkat, Quinny Welch, Mark Jenison, Derek Gluchacki
Consi Winners: Joel Hodgdon, Wayne Helliwell Jr.
B-Feature Winner: John Donahue
WELLS RIVER CHEVROLET FLYING TIGERS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Shane Sicard ( 4NH ) Barton, VT
2. Jaden Perry ( 92VT ) Hardwick, VT
3. Michael Potter ( 23NH ) Marshfield, VT
4. Stephen Martin ( 9VT ) Craftsbury Common, VT
5. Michael Clark ( 2VT ) Littleton, NH
6. Matthew Potter ( 23VT ) Marshfield, VT
7. Chris Laforest ( 56VT ) Barre, VT
8. #Hunter King ( 62VT ) Woodbury, VT
9. Amanda Wheeler ( 20NH ) Bradford, VT
10. #Kasey Beattie ( 45NH ) St.Johnsbury, VT
11. Bunker Hodgdon ( 83VT ) Wolcott, VT
12. Laci Potter ( 55X ) West Danville, VT
13. Keegan Lamson ( 55NH ) Berlin, VT
14. Jody Sicard ( 49NH ) Barton, VT
15. David Ofsuryk ( 73VT ) Derby Line, VT
16. Michael Martin ( 01VT ) Craftsbury Common, VT
WOODSVILLE GUARANTY SAVINGS BANK STRICTLY STOCK MINI’S
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Tyler Thompson ( 51 ) Littleton, NH
2. Les Washburn ( 11 ) Bethlehem, NH
3. Jamie Ball ( 99 ) Passumpsic, VT
4. Adam Sicard ( 16 ) Barton, VT
5. Brett Jackson ( 31 ) Bethlehem, NH
6. Scott Senecal ( 1 ) 0
7. Jack Hayes ( 09 ) Littleton, NH
8. Darren Newland ( 25 ) E. Burke, VT
9. Keri Driscoll ( 91 ) Gilmanton, NH
10. Joe Giddings ( 41 ) Waterford, VT
11. Nicole Ouellette ( 88 ) 0
12. Chuck McDonald ( 01 ) Groton, CT
13. Travis Dickinson ( 60 ) Littleton, NH
14. Richard Stockwell ( 82 ) Plymouth, NH
15. Gavin McGinnis ( 10 ) St. Johnsbury, VT
16. Dave Driscoll ( 19 ) N. Woodstock, NH
17. Ryan Ware ( 32 ) Littleton, NH
GOMOTORSPORTSSHOP.COM NELCAR LEGENDS TOUR
Pos., Driver, Car #
1. Shaun Buffington (23S)
2. Nick Lascuola (39)
3. Jack Walker (95J)
4. Jake Johnson (15MA)
5. Joshua Parson (O9)
6. Luke Lebrun (27MA)
7. Kevin Girard Jr. (19)
8. Conner Holderbach (38)
9. Paul Newcomb (71)
10. Parker Varney (18)
11. Darren Gallant (05)
12. Reagan Parent (17)
13. Colby Meserve (92)
14. Brendan Hammond (7)
15. Trevor Krous (15)
16. Aliya Neale (14MA)
17. Mason Tessier (42)
18. Ryan Rice (35)
19. Tom Searles (095)
20. Cody Rice (53)
21. Doug Bushkoff (78)
22. David Johnson (25)
23. Isaiah Newcomb (22)
24. Jeff Wood (79)
25. Jake Parham (1/2)
26. David Parham (3/4)
