WATERBURY — The American-Canadian Tour set its summer schedule, just not in stone.
The ACT announced Thursday a tentative schedule for the remainder of its 2020 racing season, planning up to 10 total events that includes last weekend’s opener. The schedule, however, could change based on further developments related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The next event on the provisional schedule is a trip to Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday, June 28 for a 150-lap event. Confirmation of whether this event will happen is expected by next Monday. The visit to Star Speedway that was slated for June 27 has been canceled. ACT will then head to Groveton’s Riverside Speedway on Saturday, July 11 for the Gardiner and June Leavitt Memorial 150. It will be ACT’s first visit to Riverside since 2018.
From late July to mid-September, ACT aims to follow the 2020 schedule as originally announced during the offseason. The Tour has a trip to Massachusetts’ Seekonk Speedway on Wednesday, July 29 for the Bay State Classic. ACT then makes its second visit to North Woodstock’s White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday, Aug. 8 for the Midsummer Classic. Although ACT hopes to retain the event’s 250-lap, $10,000-to-win format, this may be subject to change based on state attendance guidelines.
After a two-week break, ACT will kick off its busiest stretch of the season with races on three straight weekends. The Tour returns to Oxford Plains Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 29 for a 150-lap event the night before the Oxford 250. The ACT makes another visit to Thunder Road on Sunday, Sept. 6 for the Labor Day Classic 200. The stretch concludes with the Full Throttle 75 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 12.
ACT also plans to add a third trip to Oxford on Saturday, Oct. 17. The event would feature the season finale for the ACT Late Model Tour along with a 75-lap open show for the ACT Flying Tigers. The non-point Vermont Milk Bowl at Thunder Road on Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4 also remains on the schedule.
One event that has yet to be rescheduled is the Community Bank N.A. 150 at Thunder Road, which was originally slated for early May. Both the track and series have elected to wait on a make-up date until more is known about the season ahead.
Officials stressed repeatedly that the schedule remains tentative and that events could still be added, removed, or postponed.
“We feel good about the schedule we’ve put together, as long as everything can happen as planned,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said. “There’s definitely been a lot of uncertainty over the last few months. While some of that uncertainty remains, we now at least have some hope for our racers and fans. Getting on the track last weekend at White Mountain felt great, and we’re looking forward to doing so many more times before the year ends.”
