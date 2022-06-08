Advantage St. J: Hilltoppers Serve Up Perfect Season, First Title

BURLINGTON — To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.
No. 2 St. Johnsbury rose to the occasion in a battle of Division I’s two unbeatens, overpowering top-ranked Burlington 5-2 to preserve its perfect season and claim the school’s first tennis championship.
Both teams entered Wednesday’s match at Leddy Park in Burlington with identical 16-0 records. Both teams had dominated their previous playoff opponents and both teams felt they were the top team in the state.
Something had to give.
Expectations were high and the first three matches lived up to the hype.
No. 1 seeds Bernardo Barrios and Hugo Crainich set the tone early. The top player for the Hilltoppers, Barrios found himself in unfamiliar territory and after a hard-fought battle, lost his match in three sets, 6-2, 5-7, 10-6.
The next two singles matches would mimic that of Barrios’ match; a St. J victory, a BHS victory and then a third-set tiebreaker.
This time, the Hilltoppers took care of business in the decisive final set.
St. J’s Frederick Heineking took down Will Downey 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 and teammate Jorge Trade bested August Rinehart 6-3, 3-6, 11-9.
“I am proud of all the players, but so proud of Jorge,” SJA eighth-year coach Daniel Bosco said. “He’s our captain and he stepped up and won that crucial third-set tiebreaker. There were a few questionable calls but he didn’t let it get to him and just stayed locked in.”
With a 3-1 lead, St. J had the championship in sight.
Agustin Gil then handled Isaac Dunkiel in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 to put the Hilltoppers up 4-1 and seal the match. Finally champions, St. J players stormed the court, jumping, cheering and piling on to one another.
“The boys were definitely excited. It honestly doesn’t feel real right now,” Bosco said after the victory. “They just believed in themselves and each other right from the beginning of every match and worked hard. It feels like a dream.”
Other scores included: Javier Berenguer won both of his sets against Nevin Morton, 6-4, 6-4 while doubles team Rene Ovananos and Brandon Liddick narrowly defeated Burlington’s Khiem Nguyen and Owen Dinklage 7-6 (5), 4-6, 10-8. St. J’s other doubles team of Forster Goodrich and Andrew Dahms fell to Rory Stein and Liam Morton 6-2, 6-4.
St. J lost two-time individual state champion Mate Koszo and returned just three players from last year’s team. But prior to the season starting, there was a sense that there was an opportunity to do something special.
“Even before practices started, some of the guys would come up to me about excited they were, and how good this group could be and how far they could go,” Bosco said.
He added that singles players Barrios, Heineking, Gil and Berenguer added a certain edge to this year’s team that they may not have had in the past.
“It was a real advantage for us to have these guys that had played competitively before in their countries. They came into the season already battle-tested and competition-ready and that was a huge help.”
All season long, the Hilltoppers dominated their opponents, winning 102 matches and losing only 12. Six times they shut out their opponents, and only twice, against Rice and South Burlington, did they give up two points.
Never seeing Burlington during the regular season, St. J came into the championship ready to prove that its perfect season was no fluke.
“We knew what we had been able to do against other teams so we felt pretty confident. We knew they would be good and our biggest test yet, but I also knew that the guys believed in themselves. They worked hard and held each other accountable in practices and they knew if they just took today one point at a time that they could win it,” Bosco said.
He added: “I’m just so proud of the way they supported one another this season. They all played unbelievable today, and all year long, and I could not be happier for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.