LYNDON CENTER — Chris Carr took Lyndon Institute softball for quite a ride.
But it’s the end of the road for the beloved Viking leader.
The seventh-year coach revealed on Monday that he is stepping down because of health issues — pain in both shoulders and knees.
The announcement comes a month after Carr guided Lyndon to an undefeated season and its second consecutive Division II state championship.
“It’s been a rough couple of years,” said Carr, who turns 55 in August and noted he had his mind made up to step down before the 2022 season. “I’ve been coaching hurt the last couple of years and I can’t do it anymore. I’ll support the next coach and the kids. I’ll go and watch. I still love the game; I just can’t go through the rigors of a season anymore.”
“But we went out pretty well.”
Indeed.
The Vikings have been the class of Division II with a 34-1 record the past two seasons, including a 19-0 run this spring capped by a 5-3 state finals win over Enosburg at Castleton University.
“We all knew going into this season what we had for a team and there was only one main goal and that was winning back-to-back championships,” Carr said. “If you told me we would go undefeated, I would have laughed and said, ‘no, we have the talent to go all the way, but not undefeated.’
“And as the season went on we knew we had something very special. To do that is every coach’s dream and we just added to the legacy of LI softball.”
After the championship game, his jubilant players doused him with a Gatorade cooler of ice water. It was a splash ending to a dynamite coaching run with the Lyndon varsity program.
Starting in 2015, Carr put together a 107-18 record over seven seasons (no 2020 campaign because of COVID). His resume includes three state championships (2016) and five semifinal appearances (reached D-I final four in 2019).
“Winning breeds winning,” Carr said.
He coached the North to a win in the recent Vermont North-South senior game, his third time coaching the North all-stars. He was also named Capital Division coach of the year this spring and had two of his seniors, Isabelle Priest and Brydie Barton, garner co-Capital player of the year honors.
Also stepping down are Carr’s assistants Kevin Ruggles and Randy Boulay, who have been alongside Carr for the past seven seasons. Together, the trio crossed the 100-win milestone earlier this spring.
Carr exits after 14 total years of coaching in Lyndonville, starting with stints in the Lyndon youth program.
“It really hasn’t hit me yet but once the season starts in March that’s where it will get me,” Carr said. “I will definitely miss the players, my assistant coaches and all that goes into coaching softball. But I have to take care of my health first and foremost.”
Carr was a players’ coach while teaching lessons beyond the diamond.
“Hopefully we left the girls better off to handle any situation that life throws at them,” Carr said.
Most importantly, Carr left an imprint on his players.
“He treated us like we were his family,” Priest said. “He would always check up on every one of us and made sure each of us knew that if we ever needed anything he was there. There was a ton of talent on this team the past two years so skills and knowledge were never an issue; it was all about mindset.
“His true love of not only the game but of each girl on our team was prominent and pushed every one of us to work hard for ourselves and each other.”
Added Emma Newland, the team’s No. 2 hitter and recent LI graduate: “He treated us like his own. Our problems became his, and he could tell when we were off. He cares about us truly, not just to win softball games, but he genuinely cared about each of us as people.
“His kind smile will be missed for sure. He made an impact on a lot of us players over the years. His passion for the game is unlike anything I’ve seen. He’s a great man, and I’m beyond thankful he was my coach.”
What will Carr miss the most?
“I have made friends with a lot of coaches over the years, either ones that help me out with scouting or coaching against,” he said. “The coaching circle is a very close group and will miss coaching against other great coaches. The biggest thing for me is watching kids work really hard to hone their game and watching them play on game days.”
EXTRA BASES
Added Newland: “He is always smiling, but he pushed us hard. He wouldn’t even say anything when you did something wrong in a game; he just gave you the: ‘you know what you did, now fix it,’ look. He also tried new things. He one time put his phone on first base during base running drills and said, ‘don’t step on it or you’ll buy me a new one.’ We all had to round the base and not touch his phone. At the end we succeeded, he laughed a little and said, ‘I would never have made any of you buy me a new phone, but I’m glad that put a fire under you.’”
