ST. JOHNSBURY — His 2019 Vermont state title was going to be just the beginning for Mate Koszo.
Both he and the St. Johnsbury Academy Hilltoppers were state champions that year, and the mostly-underclass squad was going to be back for more of the same in 2020. Koszo prevailed in a memorable three-set championship match decided in a tiebreaker over Josh Ashooh of Champlain Valley, and the Hilltoppers won the team tournament as well.
Then COVID served them a collective ace. The result, a bagel in 2020, the season taken out from underneath them.
That was then, however; now, with the state individual tournament beginning Thursday morning after having completed a full schedule, Koszo and his mates are back on the court and want to pick up where they left off — by picking up the championship trophy again.
The boys tournament gets underway at 9 a.m. at Leddy Park in Burlington, with Koszo again the top seed, as he was in 2019. His first-round match will be against the winner of South Burlington’s Pierce Goslovich and Hartford’s Ethan Michaels, who play at 9 a.m.
While 2020 was a lost year of sorts, the Hungarian native kept his game fine-tuned. “We’d been practicing the whole offseason [preparing for 2020], then we were shut down, which was really unfortunate because we were going to be an amazing team, with many seniors. But the pandemic screwed up everything, but this year we are back, and back strong, and full of hopes for this season as well.”
Despite the shutdown, he played about six hours a week, “and during the summer I was practicing pretty much every day” at home in Budapest, he added, participating in some tournaments to build up some UTR points.” (Universal Tennis Rating).-
That led to the 2020-21 school year, and “I was lucky enough to be able to go to our local sports club, RecFit, [beginning in] December, and I was able to do some practices and get back into shape, with running and cardio as well.”
As in all sports, practice and conditioning don’t supplant live matches. “As a tennis player, it’s really important to have a match routine,” he remarked. “As you play more and more matches, you build up your confidence, your shots, your strategy – match routine is the most important thing in our sport.”
It’s led to the current season, which finds Koszo undefeated despite missing three matches for quarantining. Wearing a mask during matches was an adjustment all players had to get used to, he added. As of Saturday, May 8, players were cleared to go maskless. “It helps a lot, let me tell you,” he said with a laugh.
“At the beginning of the season, the first couple of matches, I wasn’t quite as confident as I used to be. But throughout the weeks, I was practicing a lot, and I gained my confidence back. I had two really good matches recently against South Burlington [April 27] and Brattleboro [May 4] against really strong opponents, so I think that’s going to give me a huge boost for the rest of the season and finish strong.
During his May 13 match against Stowe, Koszo noticed several teammates in the tennis shack. He exhorted them with a gesture of his racquet to “Support – get over there and support” teammates playing matches. It’s a strong point as well as his game, why he was team captain as a sophomore in 2019, and why he is again this year, Hilltoppers coach Dan Bosco pointed out.
“Tennis being an individual sport, a lot of times people focus on their own matches and own success, but Mate has been so committed to the team doing well,” he said. “He cares about every single person on the team and wants them to win and improve. It shows his leadership and character.” It was “really crucial” in the team’s 2019 state title, he added.
An SJA high-honors student, Koszo has played the game since the age of 4, and at 8 years old, came under the tutelage of a top juniors coach.
“There’s a system in Hungary called Play & Stay, with small-court matches more suitable for younger players. I started to love the sport so much and that’s when I started to become competitive.” Eventually, he became a top-10 player beginning as a 14-year-old, he recalled.
Koszo plans to attend American University in Washington DC next year. His tennis plans there for right now include club playing.
“They have a club program which I think is going to be perfectly suitable for me to continue to enjoy this game for as long as I can.”
