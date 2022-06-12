BURLINGTON — Prior to last year, Hazen baseball had 10 straight losing seasons.
Sunday at Centennial Field in Burlington, the top-ranked Wildcats (15-3) were playing for their first Division III title in 40 years.
The Wildcats’ magic ran out just short of their ultimate goal, hitting a roadblock in the form of Ben Alekson and defending champion Peoples (15-3).
Alekson dealt a complete-game two-hitter, striking out 17 while not allowing a walk — five days after his 16K performance in the Wolves’ semifinal win over Bellows Falls.
“He was in the zone all day with his pitches. It was what I was expecting from him,” Hazen coach Spencer Howard said. “Our plan going in was to be aggressive at pitches we could hit. With a kid like that, you have to work on being on time and we were just missing today.”
To say Alekson was dominant is an understatement. Hazen’s final 10 outs came by strikeout, only interrupted by Tyler Rivard’s seventh-inning infield single.
Peoples, the No. 3 seed, got to Hazen pitcher Lyle Rooney early. Alekson helped build a lead for himself before even throwing a pitch, hitting an RBI single in the top of the first. Augie Leven placed his hit in a similar location, knocking in a run and giving the Wolves a 2-0 advantage.
Alekson and Rooney exchanged 1-2-3 innings before Hazen finally got to Alekson in the bottom half of the third. Aasha Gould, hitting from the nine-spot, lined a hard-hit double but was left stranded after two more Alekson punch-outs.
Gould, a senior and Capital Division honorable mention selection, was a huge part of the Wildcats’ balanced offensive attack this season, doing so from the bottom spot in the lineup. He was also the sixth man on the state champion basketball team, not starting games but often being in the lineup that finished them.
“It wasn’t a super difficult sacrifice hitting ninth, because I knew that it was the best thing for our team and I fit well in that spot,” Gould said. “It allowed me to come up and then have Tyson [Davison] and Tyler right after.”
With Alekson locked back in, Peoples doubled their lead in the fourth. Derek Baxter smashed an RBI triple off the right-field fence and then scored on a passed ball.
The Wolves tacked on another run in the fifth after Rivard replaced Rooney on the mound, followed by a four-run sixth. Third baseman Andrew Menard helped preserve a scoreless seventh, collecting a dribbler down the line, faking the throw to first and instead throwing behind him to nail the confused runner retreating back to third.
The Wolves entered the bottom half of the inning up 9-0 and comfortably in control.
“I was proud that we didn’t give up today,” Howard said. “As far as this group goes, you couldn’t ask for a better group. They put in the work to get where they have gotten and it is great to see them take that fight and pleasure from the field to aspects of their lives.”
It was a season of firsts for the Wildcat baseball program. It was Hazen’s first time being a top seed in the tournament, first trip to the title game in 15 years and first time winning 15 games in a season.
Howard, in his third season at the helm, has helped rejuvenate the school’s baseball program, which in turn has seen an incredible rise in excitement within the community.
“The support that the community gave this team was fantastic,” Howard said. “Like all other things that Hazen students do, there is always community support and the kids love the atmosphere and community support they receive.”
Howard also recognized the seniors, Gould, Davison, Jas Zendik, and Wyatt Flanders, for their role in helping bring Hazen baseball back to Centennial.
“They set the tone early and really kept it going all year, they are a special group,” he said. “Their legacy will be turning something around and leaving it in a better spot than they found it.”
“It was an incredible experience and I couldn’t have asked to do it with a better group of guys,” Gould said. “We knew we had a chance since the beginning of the season and it means a lot to bring championship-caliber baseball back to Hardwick.”
Gould said of his returning teammates: “I believe that these guys are gonna be right back here next year and hopefully they’ll be celebrating after.”
Hazen will retool, rebuild, and attempt to return to the title game next season while Peoples has its eyes on D-III’s first three-peat since Leland and Gray did so from 2008-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.