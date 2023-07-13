All-College Player-Run Hoop Camp To Be Held In Danville
Former NVU-Lyndon player Kai Burridge (12) will host a basketball camp at Danville School. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

DANVILLE — Young hoopers will have the opportunity to receive instruction from college-level players this summer at a youth basketball camp held at Danville School.

Former Northern Vermont University-Lyndon basketball player Kai Burridge has started and organized the camp, which will run Aug. 1-3. He plans to have it be an all-college basketball player-run camp, which will also feature guest speakers.

