All-College Player-Run Hoop Camp To Be Held In Danville

DANVILLE — Young hoopers will have the opportunity to receive instruction from college-level players this summer at a youth basketball camp held at Danville School.
Former Northern Vermont University-Lyndon basketball player Kai Burridge has started and organized the camp, which will run Aug. 1-3. He plans to have it be an all-college basketball player-run camp, which will also feature guest speakers.
Burridge’s goal for the camp is “to teach campers how to play the sport of basketball as a team, and to develop personal skills. While doing this, teaching campers that it is okay to ‘mess up’ or ‘miss shots’ as this is the best way to improve; to make mistakes and learn from them.”
As of now, Burridge will lead the camp along with college-experienced players Christina McKivergan, Aiden Trapani, Shelby Wells, Chloe McIntire, Brennon Morton, Kendrick Mills, Avery Hazelton and Aaliyah Wilburn. The guest speakers are still being found, but Morton and Mills — both assistant coaches at NVU-Lyndon — are already signed up.
“I realized when I coached AAU basketball in St. Johnsbury that there are not too many big-name camps in Vermont for basketball, which is why I am having an all-college basketball player-run camp,” Burridge said.
Each age group will get a total of three-and-a-half hours of workouts, competitive drills and competitive scrimmaging as well as the guest speaker segment.
Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 8-11:30 a.m. will be reserved for middle school boys ages 8-10 while noon to 3:30 p.m. will be for ages 11-12 and 4-7 p.m. for ages 13-14.
Wednesday, Aug. 2 will be reserved for middle school girls. Ages 8-10 will run from 8-11:30 a.m., ages 11-12 from noon to 3:30 p.m. and ages 13-14 from 4-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 3 will feature a camp for high school players. Camp for high school boys aged 15-17 is 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. High school girls aged 15-17 go from 2-5:30 p.m.
Each segment of the camp will begin with skills training followed by a guest speaker. Then, campers will be split into teams for scrimmages.
Burridge is offering an interesting element to his camp, videotaping the scrimmages so that highlight reels can be created. He says the purchase of the highlight video would cost $15 and once purchased will be sent to the player as well as posted on a recruiting page accessible to college coaches. Burridge says the database serves as a resource for hundreds of middle school, high school and college coaches throughout the country.
“I decided to offer the film component because watching film makes you a better basketball player,” Burridge said. “I realized as an AAU coach that there are not many camps in Vermont that aren’t extremely expensive that offer the same things this one does, so I decided to have a camp in Vermont to give people an opportunity to learn basketball from people who work on it and play it every day.”
At the end of the camp, campers will be provided with a paper that ranks their skills such as rebounding, shooting, finishing, dribbling, etc. There will also be a write-up included on how campers can improve on some or all of the mentioned skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.