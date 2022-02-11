All Systems Go For Saturday’s Lyndon Outing Club Uphill Bonanza

LYNDONVILLE — The 6-hour Uphill Bonanza Part Deux is set to go on Saturday at the Lyndon Outing Club (LOC).
Local athlete, Jesse Holden, of NEK Endurance, organizer of the event, sat in on the club’s monthly meeting on Feb. 7 to update club members on the second annual event. “We got positive feedback from last year, and it’s the same event this year,” he said. “Fifty-seven, 58 came last year, and we have 60-ish signed up so far this year.”
The event is $55 per person, or $200 for a team, he added. A team can consist of just skiers, just hikers, or a combination of both.
Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event is a test of grit and determination as single participants and teams see how many times they can skin up, and ski back down the hill in six hours. Those without a ski touring setup have the option to hike or snowshoe up and back down. In the singles event, after every trip up and down, the participant’s lap will be counted. In the team, event members will take turns doing laps in any way they see fit. In addition to individuals, there can be two-person duos, or four-person teams.
NEK Endurance will be donating much of the proceeds from registration to the LOC to help continue its mission of providing low-cost skiing. NEK Endurance will have a hydration station, and there will be food, music and plenty of cheering going on. Participants are encouraged to bring camp chairs/coolers and whatever they need to set up outside of their cars during the event. The venue is the perfect place for spectators to pull up a lawn chair and enjoy the festivities.
The hope for this event, Holden stated, is “to gather as many great people as possible and have a really good time while either pushing our bodies to the brink or just getting some good ole fashion exercise.
The weather forecast for Saturday calls for a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon with a few flurries or snow showers possible. A high of 44 degrees is forecast.
