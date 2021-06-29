Allaire, Three Other Locals Qualify At Maplewood For NH State Am

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — Greg Allaire claimed the top spot on his home course with an even-par round of 72 in Monday’s qualifier at Maplewood Golf Course, making him one of four local players to move on to the 118th New Hampshire Amateur Championship.
Maplewood had four members in the top seven on their home course.
Allaire played a consistent round. He was 1-under on the front nine with a birdie on the 8th hole and eight pars to accompany the birdies. On the back nine, he did have two bogeys but birdied the 17th and parred the 18th to finish up at even-par for the day.
Allaire was followed closely by fellow Maplewood member Jake Raichle, who shot a 1-over par, 73. Similar to Allaire, Raichle was 1-under-par on the front. Despite a double-bogey on the second hole, he birdied 5, 7 and 9 to turn tied with Allaire. An up-and-down back nine led to a 1-over 73 and good enough to move on to the championship.
Finishing in a third-place tie with a 2-over 74 was Maplewood’s Matt Palmer, while local Spenser Stevens was one of five players with a 75. Overall, 17 of the 50 players in the tournament qualified for the championship, which gets underway July 12 at North Conway Country Club.
Also qualifying for the championship in North Conway was Lisbon’s Sam Natti, who was exempt from qualifying. He was one of 15 players, Maplewood general manager Trevor Howard noted, on an exempt list based on strong past rounds.
There were also qualifying rounds at Abenaqui CC in Rye Beach, and at Loudon CC.
Beginning July 12, 36 holes of stroke play over the first two days will determine the 64 golfers who qualify for the match play rounds that begin Wednesday, July 14.
