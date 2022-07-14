Appleton Named Next LI Boys Basketball Coach

LYNDON CENTER — Eli Appleton has been named the new Lyndon Institute boys basketball head coach, the school announced Thursday.
A fresh face at Lyndon, Appleton is no stranger to Northeast Kingdom high school hoops. He spent the past four years at North Country Union, starting out as the JV-B coach and moving up to the JV coach for the past two seasons. As an assistant on the varsity bench, Appleton was part of three straight trips to the Barre Aud, including a runner-up finish during the Falcons’ 2021 campaign.
Before that, Appleton was a floor general on the hardwood at Hazen and was part of the Wildcats’ 2010 championship team.
“We are extremely excited to have Eli as the next head coach of Lyndon boys basketball,” LI athletic director Eric Berry said. “Eli had a tremendous interview and has made the natural progression to become a head coach. He’s hungry and also comes from a tradition rich in basketball, having played for Aaron Hill at Hazen. I am very confident in Eli’s knowledge of the game.”
“Playing for Hill at Hazen showed me what it takes to have a successful program,” Appleton said. “I am hoping that I can take the things that I learned there, as well from coach [John] Gunn at North Country, to build my own successful program here at Lyndon.”
Appleton will replace Patrick Rainville, who compiled a 25-41 record over the past four seasons at the Viking helm and recently accepted the boys head coaching gig at St. Johnsbury. Appleton will be tasked with turning around a program that went 4-16 last season and has not advanced past the first round of playoffs since 2018. The Vikings’ last Barre Aud appearance was also the year of their most recent title in 2016.
“Lyndon has a long history of success and I hope that with the help of the players in the program, we can make our own mark on Vermont D-II basketball,” Appleton said. “It is my hope that the community will rally behind the boys basketball program this winter as we work to have a successful season.
“I am hoping to instill a culture of hard work where players push themselves every day to be the best that they can be.”
The Woodbury native graduated from Hazen in 2013 and later earned a degree from Castleton University. Appleton currently lives in Glover and is a science teacher at North Country Union.
“Eli understands what it takes to get to the next level,” Berry said. “He played at the Barre Auditorium and was an assistant coach in that environment. More importantly, Eli has the ability to connect with student-athletes, get maximum effort out of them and will lead in an education-based manner.”
Appleton added that he hopes to develop continuity within the entire basketball program as well as provide opportunities for the youth athletes in the community to grow as basketball players.
He plans to get involved with that mission right away, as he will lead the Lyndon boys basketball camp that runs July 25-29.
