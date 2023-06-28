Area Babe Ruth All-Star Schedules And Rosters Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jun 28, 2023 Jun 28, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Lyndon Nationals clash with St. Johnsbury Cubs during the Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old NEK Baseball Jamboree at Legion Field on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AREA BABE RUTH ALL-STAR BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCHEDULES13U Baseball State TournamentAt Winooski July 7-16Brackets TBD (St. J/Lyndon combined team to represent local district)——District 3 13-15-Year-Old BaseballAt Lyndon Center, Lyndon InstituteThursday, June 29Game 1: Lake Region vs. Lyndon, 5:30Friday, June 30Game 2: Three Corners vs. Game 1 winner, 5:30Saturday, July 1Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 9Monday, July 3Game 4: Game 3 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30Tuesday, July 4Game 5: Game 4 loser vs. Game 4 winner, if necessary, 5:30——New England 14U Babe Ruth Softball RegionalsAt Londonderry, N.H.Friday, June 30Pool Play: NEK vs. Rochester, 1Saturday, July 1Pool Play: NEK vs. Connecticut Burn, noonSaturday, July 1-2Bracket play, TBD——ALL-STAR ROSTERS15U Baseball (Lyndon)Karter MoreyJackson DwyerCannon Fillion Logan WheelerAdrian MitchellChase SanvilleJackson GirouxBrent WellsRaymond PowersGriffin GoodhueConnor WoodLandry BlakeBrayden LarrabeeManager: Mark DwyerCoach: Eric FillionCoach: Jeremy WheelerCoach: Allen Morey——14U NEK Babe Ruth Softball (Combined team)Brooke Osgood (Bradford)Jillian Dwyer (Lyndon)Alexis Goodwin (St Johnsbury)Ava Stevens (Brownington)Jenna Royer (Lyndon)Makiah Bollman (Lyndon)Gabriella Marshia (Danville)Emma Sanville (Lyndon)Gabi Young (Lyndon)Alexis Placey (Bradford)Rya Gosselin (Irasburg)Abby Longto (Bradford)Miranda Caron (Lyndon)Manager: Justin RoyerCoach: Adam OsgoodCoach: Michael Dwyer More from this section +2 NCU’s Fortin, SJA’s Keach Named To North-South Softball Classic Rosters Grosse Qualifies For Vermont Amatuer; Eaton, King Win Respective Qualifiers North Dakota Guard Heads To Lyndon; Peer Nominated For NAC Man of Year Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News AP News Summary at 2:35 p.m. EDT $115M in federal grants will give a boost to smaller meat processors in 17 states Christine King Farris, the last living sibling of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 95 AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:32 p.m. EDT California's Black reparations task force concludes its historic 2 years of work 3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M Stock market today: Indexes rise and bond yields jump after the latest signs of resilient economy NCU’s Fortin, SJA’s Keach Named To North-South Softball Classic Rosters Flight delays are easing on a busy travel day. One airline has by far the most cancellations Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says In affirmative action and student loan cases, advocates fear losses for racial equality Pence makes a surprise trip to Ukraine and meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Verstappen can surpass Senna with a 42nd F1 win at the Austrian Grand Prix Blackhawks acquire Corey Perry from Lightning, adding more experience to Bedard-led rebuild NCU’s Fortin, SJA’s Keach Named To North-South Softball Classic Rosters Inter Miami still targeting July 21 for Messi debut, waiting on paperwork Cavaliers are fully guaranteeing forward Cedi Osman's $6.7 million contract, source tells AP Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon A look at sports gambling rules among Big 4 pro leagues J.J. Watt signs 3-year deal to be a studio analyst for CBS Sports David Lappartient elected president of France’s Olympic Committee Pirates-Padres game delayed 45 minutes due to poor air quality from wildfires Phoenix plays Indiana, looks to end home losing streak Acuña, Olson have Braves on a roll with majors' most powerful lineup Wimbledon 2023: Swiatek is top seed, 2022 champ Rybakina is 3rd, Gauff is 7th and Venus returns Stewart leads New York against Las Vegas after 24-point performance American boat 11th Hour Racing declared winner of around-the-world Ocean Race Collier leads Minnesota against Seattle after 33-point outing Thursday Local Scores (June 29) And Friday Schedule Tony Kanaan to stay with Arrow McLaren in hybrid role for IndyCar program NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely for violating the league's gambling policy, 4th player sidelined for 6 games PSG will start its French title defense with a home game against Lorient NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy Detroit Red Wings pick up Yamamoto, Kostin in trade with Oilers for future considerations United States winger Weah has medical test at Juventus ahead of potential transfer from Lille Liverpool great Robbie Fowler heads to Saudi Arabia as coach of Al-Qadisiyah Man United agrees to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, AP sources Prosecutors drop Varsity Blues charges against 2 parents after appeals court ruling Terry Francona returns but will not manage Guardians against Royals Atlantic League Glance Security increased for Wimbledon after series of protests at sports events in Britain Draymond Green, James Harden among top players to watch as NBA free agency set to open Today in Sports - FC Barcelona’ Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi scores his 700th career goal This Date in Baseball - Willie McCovey becomes the 12th player in MLB history to hit 500 home runs Today in Sports - Week Ahead, June 30 - July 6 This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead Former Olympic gold medal cyclist convicted in German child sex abuse case This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead Today in Sports - Week Ahead, June 30 - July 6 The already hectic NBA offseason now poised for free agents like Kyrie Irving to make moves With small markets and small payrolls, the AL and NL Centrals are lagging again France’s highest administrative court says the soccer federation can ban headscarves in matches Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina are the defending champions Haiti's soccer team hopes to keep inspiring fans in its historic debut at the Women's World Cup Football Ferns have a hard act to follow at home in New Zealand in the Women's World Cup With Kerr and her Matildas on home soil, Australia has high expectations for Women's World Cup Kari Jalonen fired as coach of Czech national team after poor result at world championship World Cup winner N'Golo Kanté buys small club in Belgium Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history Australia finishes on 416 after Smith hundred on 2nd morning in 2nd Ashes test at Lord's France’s highest administrative jurisdiction says the country's soccer federation can ban headscarves in matches Novak Djokovic’s bid for Wimbledon title No. 8 and Grand Slam trophy No. 24 starts next week Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button Charles Street Fire Lyndon Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 North Country School Of Dance At Jay/Westfield School Make-A-Wish North Country School Of Dance At Jay/Westfield School Make-A-Wish Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.