Babe Ruth Tournament

At A Glance

Tuesday

Game 1: No. 1 Lyndon Indians 8, No. 8 Lyndon Brewers 1

Game 2: No. 2 St. J Athletics 5, No. 7 St. J Cubs 3

Game 4: No. 4 Lyndon Nationals 2, No. 5 Lyndon Reds 1

Game 3: No. 3 St. J Phillies 7, No. 6 Hardwick 6

Wednesday

At Legion Field

Game 5: Lyndon Indians 10, Lyndon Nationals 0

Game 6: St. J Athletics 10, St. J Phillies 6

Thursday

At Legion Field

Lyndon Brewers 18, Lyndon Reds 8

St. J Cubs vs. Hardwick, 7:30

Friday

At Legion Field

Consolation

St. J Phillies vs. Lyndon Nationals, 5:30

Championship

Lyndon Indians vs. St. J Athletics, 7:30

——-

St. J Little League Regular-Season Tournament Schedule

(all games at Legion Field)

Tuesday

Game 1: No. 1 Yankees 7, No. 4 Dodgers 6

Game 2: No. 2 Red Sox 10, No. 3 Giants 0 (5)

Thursday

Consolation

No. 3 Giants 7, No. 4 Dodgers 2

Championship

No. 1 Yankees 4, No. 2 Red Sox 1

