Many names you will see in headlines and stories this fall, and all of them are expected to heavily contribute to their Northeast Kingdom teams this high school football season. The head coaches’ preseason rundown of their players to watch in 2021:
LYNDON
Coach Dan Nolan
Bryon Noyes, Sr., RB/LB (6-foot-1, 225 pounds)
Big, physical downhill runner who will be a load between the tackles and absolutely loves contact. Defensively is an aggressive run stopper at middle linebacker. One of the strongest players on the team.
Ashton Gould, Jr., RB/DB (6-1, 175)
The most versatile player on the team. Can play every position in the backfield, including quarterback, and is an excellent inside and outside runner, blocks well, and is a good receiver. Defensively, is a rangy safety that can play both the run and the pass equally well. Can also play linebacker if needed. Is our long snapper on special teams.
Victor Richardy, Sr., OL/DL (6-1, 310)
A two-way lineman that is extremely physical at the point of attack on both sides of the ball. Strongest player on the team, but also is very agile for a 300-pounder. Captain of the U-19 Denmark national team.
Trevor Lussier, Sr., RB/LB (6-1, 205)
Loves football and is one of the smartest players on the team. Can be counted on to know his assignment on every play. A terrific receiver, solid inside runner, and a savvy defensive player.
Ben Perkins, Sr., OL/LB (6-0, 240)
A total team player who has had a terrific offseason. Will be an anchor of the offensive line and a tough downhill player as a linebacker.
Colby Simpson, Jr., RB/LB (6-0, 180)
Will be a ferocious defender at linebacker with a terrific combination of size and speed. Is also a versatile offensive player who is an outstanding runner, blocker and receiver.
——
ST. JOHNSBURY
Coach Rich Alercio
Sam Begin, Sr., WR/DB (6-4, 180)
Great athleticism coupled with a superior understanding of our offensive and defensive schemes.
Jacob Silver, Sr., RB/LB (6-2, 185)
A tough kid who has developed himself into a top player through hard work.
Tyler Diemer, Jr., TE/DE (6-3, 200)
An athletic kid and a quick study who joined our team this summer and is already making a big impact.
Gavynn Kenney-Young, Jr., WR/DE (6-5, 190)
Gavynn is extremely athletic, has great hands and a reach that allows him to catch any ball thrown to him.
Quinn Murphy, Jr., QB/DB (6-1, 190)
Has studied our offense and developed his body to put him in a position to join the fraternity of dominant Hilltopper quarterbacks as both a run and pass threat.
Dawson Wilkins, Jr., OL/DL (6-0, 235)
Couples tremendous strength with size and athletic ability to make him a dominant lineman on both sides of the ball.
——
NORTH COUNTRY
Coach Lonnie Wade
Trevor McAllister, Sr., RB/LB (5-11, 205)
A strong aggressive player that is anxious to play after losing his sophomore season to injury.
Garrett Heath, Sr., WR/CB (5-9, 165)
A three-sport athlete and a four-year varsity player.
James LaBerge, Sr., OL/LB (5-11, 215)
A versatile player on both sides of the ball.
