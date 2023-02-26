Area Matchups As VPA Releases Boys Hoops Brackets Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Feb 26, 2023 Feb 26, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The St. J boys are the No. 3 seed in Division I and have a first-round bye. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s the boys’ turn for their second season.The Vermont Principals’ Association released its 2023 high school boys basketball pairings on Sunday morning.St. Johnsbury is the No. 3 seed in Division I and will have a first-round bye. In Division II, North Country earned the No. 3 seed while No. 9 Lyndon will hit the road. Hazen, the defending champs, is the No. 2 seed in Division III. And in Division IV, reigning titlist Blue Mountain is the No. 5 seed and Danville heads into the tourney at No. 3.Listed below are the area pairings for the opening two rounds.DIVISION IFirst RoundNo. 3 St. Johnsbury (12-7), byeQuarterfinalFriday, March 3No. 11 Burr and Burton-No. 6 Brattelboro winner at No. 3 St. Johnsbury (12-7), 7 Buy Now ——DIVISION IIFirst RoundTuesday, Feb. 28No. 9 Lyndon (11-9) at No. 8 Harwood (10-9), 7Wednesday, March 1No. 14 U-32 (5-15) at No. 3 North Country (18-2), 7QuarterfinalsFriday, March 3No. 11 Enosbury-No. 6 Mt. St. Joseph winner vs. U-32-North Country winner, 7Saturday, March 4Lyndon-Harwood winner vs. No. 16 Lamoille-No. 1 Spaulding winner, 2 Buy Now ——DIVISION IIIFirst RoundTuesday, Feb. 28No. 15 Stowe (3-16) at No. 2 Hazen (17-3), 7QuarterfinalFriday, March 3No. 10 BFA-Fairfax-No. 7 White River Valley winner vs. Stowe-Hazen winner, 7 Buy Now ——DIVISION IVFirst RoundTuesday, Feb. 28No. 12 Williamstown (4-16) at No. 5 Blue Mountain (13-7), 7Wednesday, March 1No. 14 West Rutland (4-16) at No. 3 Danville (14-6), 6QuarterfinalsFriday, March 3Williamstown-Blue Mountain winner vs. No. 13 Twin Valley-No. 4 Mid-Vermont Christian winner, 7Saturday, March 4No. 11 Proctor-No. 6 Twinfield winner vs. West Rutland-Danville winner, 2 Buy Now More from this section Hornets’ Smith, Whitcomb Earn Conference Honors N.H. Hornets' Smith, Whitcomb Earn Conference Honors N.H. Girls Hoops Playoffs: Engineers Pull Another Upset, Join Groveton, Colebrook In Final Four +2 Carlisle, Gonyea, Olsen, Roy Receive NAC Men's Basketball Honors 