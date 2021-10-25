Area Teams’ Playoff Matchups For 2021 Fall H.S. Playoffs
Buy Now

St. J handles visiting Harwood in a field hockey game at Fairbanks Field on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The Vermont Principals’ Association and New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association unveiled playoff brackets on Monday. Listed below are the area teams’ matchups for the opening two rounds of the 2021 fall high school playoffs.

VERMONT

GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION I

First Round

Wednesday, Oct. 27

No. 9 Mount Anthony (7-6-1) at No. 8 North Country (10-2-2), 3

No. 12 St. Johnsbury (5-9) at No. 5 Mount Mansfield (9-4-1), 3

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 30

Mount Anthony-North Country winner at No. 1 Champlain Valley (11-1-2), 3

Date TBD

St. Johnsbury-Mount Mansfield winner vs. No. 13 BFA-St. Albans-No. 4 Rutland winner, time TBD

——

DIVISION III

First Round

Wednesday, Oct. 30

No. 12 Lake Region (4-10) at No. 5 Green Mountain (9-5), 3

Quarterfinal

Date TBD

Lake Region-Green Mountain winner vs. No. 13 Peoples-No. 4 Paine Mountain winner, time TBD

——

DIVISION IV

First Round

Wednesday, Oct. 27

No. 9 Blue Mountain (5-7) at No. 8 Danville (6-8), 3

No. 13 Hazen (1-12-1) at No. 4 Mount St. Joseph (8-3-2), 3

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 30

Blue Mountain-Danville winner at No. 1 Proctor (12-0), 3

Date TBD

No. 12 Sharon-No. 5 Twinfield winner vs. Hazen-Mt. St. Joseph winner, time TBD

——

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION I

First Round

Tuesday, Oct. 26

No. 10 Brattleboro (6-7-1) at No. 7 North Country (10-3-1), 3

Wednesday, Oct. 27

No. 9 St. Johnsbury (5-6-3) at No. 8 Colchester (8-6), 3

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 29

St. Johnsbury-Colchester winner at No. 1 Essex (12-0-2), 3

Brattleboro-North Country winner at No. 2 South Burlington (10-3-1), 3

——

DIVISION II

Play-In

Tuesday, Oct. 26

No. 18 Missisquoi (1-10) at No. 15 Lyndon (2-11), 3

First Round

Tuesday, Oct. 26

No. 14 Lake Region (3-11) at No. 3 Montpelier (13-1), 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Missisquoi-Lyndon winner at No. 2 Harwood (12-1-1), 3

Quarterfinals

Date TBD

No. 11 Hartford-No. 6 U-32 winner vs. Lake Region-Montpelier winner, time TBD

No. 10 Stratton-No. 7 Green Mountain winner vs. Missisquoi or Lyndon-Harwood winner, time TBD

——

DIVISION III

First Round

Tuesday, Oct. 26

No. 11 Leland and Gray (3-11) at No. 6 Hazen (6-8), 3

Quarterfinal

Friday, Oct. 29

Leland and Gray-Hazen winner at No. 3 Enosburg (13-1), 3

——

DIVISION IV

First Round

Tuesday, Oct. 26

No. 12 Danville (2-12) at No. 5 Twin Valley (8-6), 3

No. 10 Arlington (5-9) at No. 7 Blue Mountain (6-6), 3

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 29

Danville-Twin Valley winner at No. 4 Twinfield (10-2-1), 3

Arlington-Blue Mountain winner at No. 2 Rivendell (10-3-1), 3

——

FIELD HOCKEY

DIVISION II

First Round

Wednesday, Oct. 27

No. 10 Middlebury (0-14) at No. 7 St. Johnsbury (9-5), 3:30

Quarterfinal

Saturday, Oct. 30

Middlebury-St. Johnsbury winner at No. 2 Hartford (11-3), 3:30

——

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Oct. 28

No. 7 Missisquoi (2-11-1) at No. 2 Lyndon (6-5), 3:30

No. 6 Harwood (2-8-1) at No. 3 North Country (6-7), 3:30

Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Harwood-North Country winner vs. Missisquoi-Lyndon winner, 3:30

——

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

First Round

Tuesday, Oct. 26

No. 10 Mount Anthony (4-7) at No. 7 St. Johnsbury (7-7), 4:30

No. 14 Lyndon (2-11) at No. 3 Mount Mansfield (12-2), 4:30

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 29

Mount Anthony-St. Johnsbury winner vs. No. 15 Harwood-No. 2 Champlain Valley winner, 4:30

No. 11 Burlington-No. 6 BFA-St. Albans winner vs. Lyndon-Mount Mansfield winner, 4:30

——

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Quarterfinal

Saturday, Oct. 30

No. 6 Lyndon (6-8) at No. 3 Burlington (10-4), 6

Semifinal

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Lyndon-Burlington winner vs. No. 10 Rice or No. 7 South Burlington-No. 2 Essex winner, 4:30

——

NEW HAMPSHIRE

GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION III

First Round

Wednesday, Oct. 27

No. 14 White Mountains (5-9-2) at No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (14-2), 3

Quarterfinal

Sunday, Oct. 31

No. 11 Raymond-No. 6 Hillsboro-Deering winner at White Mountains-St. Thomas Aquinas winner, 2

——

DIVISION IV

First Round

Wednesday, Oct. 27

No. 13 Hinsdale (6-9) at No. 4 Littleton (13-2-1), 3

No. 2 Profile, bye

No. 14 Wilton-Lyndeborough (4-10) at No. 3 Woodsville (14-1-1), 3

Quarterfinals

Sunday, Oct. 31

No. 12 Newport-No. 5 Sunapee winner vs. Hinsdale-Littleton winner, 2

No. 10 Gorham-No. 7 Moultonborough winner at No. 2 Profile (15-1), 2

No. 11 Epping-No. 6 Portsmouth Christian winner vs. Wilton-Lyndeborough-Woodsville winner, 2

——

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION III

First Round

Tuesday, Oct. 26

No. 16 White Mountains (6-10) at No. 1 Gilford (16-0), 3

Quarterfinal

Friday, Oct. 29

No. 9 Laconia-No. 8 Kearsarge winner vs. White Mountains-Gilford winner, 2

——

DIVISION IV

First Round

Tuesday, Oct. 26

No. 9 Profile (9-5-2) at No. 8 Littleton (10-6), 3

No. 13 Lisbon (8-8) at No. 4 Woodsville (13-2-1), 3

No. 11 Colebrook (8-8) at No. 6 Concord Christian (12-4), 3

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 29

Profile-Littleton winner vs. No. 16 Farmington/Nute-No. 1 Epping winner, 3

No. 12 Pittsfield-No. 5 Wilton Lyndeborough winner vs. Lisbon-Woodsville winner, 3

Colebrook-Concord Christian winner vs. No. 14 Lin-Wood-No. 3 Sunapee winner, 3

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.