Area Teams’ Playoff Matchups For 2021 Fall H.S. Playoffs

The Vermont Principals’ Association and New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association unveiled playoff brackets on Monday. Listed below are the area teams’ matchups for the opening two rounds of the 2021 fall high school playoffs.
VERMONT
GIRLS SOCCER
DIVISION I
First Round
Wednesday, Oct. 27
No. 9 Mount Anthony (7-6-1) at No. 8 North Country (10-2-2), 3
No. 12 St. Johnsbury (5-9) at No. 5 Mount Mansfield (9-4-1), 3
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 30
Mount Anthony-North Country winner at No. 1 Champlain Valley (11-1-2), 3
Date TBD
St. Johnsbury-Mount Mansfield winner vs. No. 13 BFA-St. Albans-No. 4 Rutland winner, time TBD
——
DIVISION III
First Round
Wednesday, Oct. 30
No. 12 Lake Region (4-10) at No. 5 Green Mountain (9-5), 3
Quarterfinal
Date TBD
Lake Region-Green Mountain winner vs. No. 13 Peoples-No. 4 Paine Mountain winner, time TBD
——
DIVISION IV
First Round
Wednesday, Oct. 27
No. 9 Blue Mountain (5-7) at No. 8 Danville (6-8), 3
No. 13 Hazen (1-12-1) at No. 4 Mount St. Joseph (8-3-2), 3
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 30
Blue Mountain-Danville winner at No. 1 Proctor (12-0), 3
Date TBD
No. 12 Sharon-No. 5 Twinfield winner vs. Hazen-Mt. St. Joseph winner, time TBD
——
BOYS SOCCER
DIVISION I
First Round
Tuesday, Oct. 26
No. 10 Brattleboro (6-7-1) at No. 7 North Country (10-3-1), 3
Wednesday, Oct. 27
No. 9 St. Johnsbury (5-6-3) at No. 8 Colchester (8-6), 3
Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 29
St. Johnsbury-Colchester winner at No. 1 Essex (12-0-2), 3
Brattleboro-North Country winner at No. 2 South Burlington (10-3-1), 3
——
DIVISION II
Play-In
Tuesday, Oct. 26
No. 18 Missisquoi (1-10) at No. 15 Lyndon (2-11), 3
First Round
Tuesday, Oct. 26
No. 14 Lake Region (3-11) at No. 3 Montpelier (13-1), 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Missisquoi-Lyndon winner at No. 2 Harwood (12-1-1), 3
Quarterfinals
Date TBD
No. 11 Hartford-No. 6 U-32 winner vs. Lake Region-Montpelier winner, time TBD
No. 10 Stratton-No. 7 Green Mountain winner vs. Missisquoi or Lyndon-Harwood winner, time TBD
——
DIVISION III
First Round
Tuesday, Oct. 26
No. 11 Leland and Gray (3-11) at No. 6 Hazen (6-8), 3
Quarterfinal
Friday, Oct. 29
Leland and Gray-Hazen winner at No. 3 Enosburg (13-1), 3
——
DIVISION IV
First Round
Tuesday, Oct. 26
No. 12 Danville (2-12) at No. 5 Twin Valley (8-6), 3
No. 10 Arlington (5-9) at No. 7 Blue Mountain (6-6), 3
Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 29
Danville-Twin Valley winner at No. 4 Twinfield (10-2-1), 3
Arlington-Blue Mountain winner at No. 2 Rivendell (10-3-1), 3
——
FIELD HOCKEY
DIVISION II
First Round
Wednesday, Oct. 27
No. 10 Middlebury (0-14) at No. 7 St. Johnsbury (9-5), 3:30
Quarterfinal
Saturday, Oct. 30
Middlebury-St. Johnsbury winner at No. 2 Hartford (11-3), 3:30
——
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals
Thursday, Oct. 28
No. 7 Missisquoi (2-11-1) at No. 2 Lyndon (6-5), 3:30
No. 6 Harwood (2-8-1) at No. 3 North Country (6-7), 3:30
Semifinals
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Harwood-North Country winner vs. Missisquoi-Lyndon winner, 3:30
——
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
First Round
Tuesday, Oct. 26
No. 10 Mount Anthony (4-7) at No. 7 St. Johnsbury (7-7), 4:30
No. 14 Lyndon (2-11) at No. 3 Mount Mansfield (12-2), 4:30
Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 29
Mount Anthony-St. Johnsbury winner vs. No. 15 Harwood-No. 2 Champlain Valley winner, 4:30
No. 11 Burlington-No. 6 BFA-St. Albans winner vs. Lyndon-Mount Mansfield winner, 4:30
——
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Quarterfinal
Saturday, Oct. 30
No. 6 Lyndon (6-8) at No. 3 Burlington (10-4), 6
Semifinal
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Lyndon-Burlington winner vs. No. 10 Rice or No. 7 South Burlington-No. 2 Essex winner, 4:30
——
NEW HAMPSHIRE
GIRLS SOCCER
DIVISION III
First Round
Wednesday, Oct. 27
No. 14 White Mountains (5-9-2) at No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (14-2), 3
Quarterfinal
Sunday, Oct. 31
No. 11 Raymond-No. 6 Hillsboro-Deering winner at White Mountains-St. Thomas Aquinas winner, 2
——
DIVISION IV
First Round
Wednesday, Oct. 27
No. 13 Hinsdale (6-9) at No. 4 Littleton (13-2-1), 3
No. 2 Profile, bye
No. 14 Wilton-Lyndeborough (4-10) at No. 3 Woodsville (14-1-1), 3
Quarterfinals
Sunday, Oct. 31
No. 12 Newport-No. 5 Sunapee winner vs. Hinsdale-Littleton winner, 2
No. 10 Gorham-No. 7 Moultonborough winner at No. 2 Profile (15-1), 2
No. 11 Epping-No. 6 Portsmouth Christian winner vs. Wilton-Lyndeborough-Woodsville winner, 2
——
BOYS SOCCER
DIVISION III
First Round
Tuesday, Oct. 26
No. 16 White Mountains (6-10) at No. 1 Gilford (16-0), 3
Quarterfinal
Friday, Oct. 29
No. 9 Laconia-No. 8 Kearsarge winner vs. White Mountains-Gilford winner, 2
——
DIVISION IV
First Round
Tuesday, Oct. 26
No. 9 Profile (9-5-2) at No. 8 Littleton (10-6), 3
No. 13 Lisbon (8-8) at No. 4 Woodsville (13-2-1), 3
No. 11 Colebrook (8-8) at No. 6 Concord Christian (12-4), 3
Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 29
Profile-Littleton winner vs. No. 16 Farmington/Nute-No. 1 Epping winner, 3
No. 12 Pittsfield-No. 5 Wilton Lyndeborough winner vs. Lisbon-Woodsville winner, 3
Colebrook-Concord Christian winner vs. No. 14 Lin-Wood-No. 3 Sunapee winner, 3
