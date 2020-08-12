STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
BABE RUTH (13-15)
Eastern Region Pool Play
Venues: Barre Town Recreation Field, Blue Mountain Union High School, Lyndon Institute, St. J Legion Field, Thetford Academy
Friday, Aug. 14
Thetford at Barre, 5:30 p.m.
St. J at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Lyndon at Thetford, 11 a.m.
St. J at Barre, 11 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 16
Blue Mountain at Lyndon, noon
Thetford at St. J, noon
Monday, Aug. 17
Barre at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
Blue Mountain at Thetford, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Lyndon at St. Johnsbury, 5:30 p.m.
Barre at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Note: Top seed will advance to Aug. 22-23.
——
DISTRICT 4 BASEBALL TOURNAMENTS
LITTLE LEAGUE (10-12)
Pool Play
Friday, Aug. 14
Clyde Whittemore at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
Central at St. J, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 15
CVNLL at Central, 10 a.m.
Lyndon at St. J, 8 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 17
CVNLL at St. J, 8 p.m.
Clyde Whittemore at Central, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Clyde Whittemore at St. J, 8 p.m.
CVNLL at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Central at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
Clyde Whittemore vs. CVNLL at Central, 5:30 p.m.
Tournament Play
Friday, Aug. 21
Game 1: No. 5 seed vs. No. 4 seed at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Game 2: No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at Lyndon, 9:30 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 seed at Lyndon, 10 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 24
Championship: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
——
MINOR LEAGUE (8-10)
At Legion Field, St. J
Pool Play
Sunday, Aug. 16
Central vs. Lyndon, 11 a.m.
CVNLL vs. St. J, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
CVNLL vs. Central, 5:30 p.m.
Lyndon vs. St. J, 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 21
Central vs. St. J, 5:30 p.m.
CVNLL vs. Lyndon, 8 p.m.
Tournament Play
Sunday, Aug. 23
Game 1: No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed, 11 a.m.
Game 2: No. 4 seed vs. No. 1 seed, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5:30 p.m.
Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.
——
DISTRICT 4 SOFTBALL TOURNAMENTS
LITTLE LEAGUE (10-12)
Pool Play
Friday, Aug. 14
CNVLL at Lyndon, 5:30
Sunday, Aug. 16
CVNLL at St. J, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
St. J at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
Tournament Play
Friday, Aug. 21
Game 1: No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday Aug. 23
Championship: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 seed at Lyndon, 9 a.m.
——
MINOR LEAGUE (8-10)
Pool Play
Saturday, Aug. 15
St. J at Lyndon, 10:30 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 17
CVNLL at St. J, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 20
CVNLL at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
Tournament Play
Saturday, Aug. 22
Game 1: No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Championship: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 seed at Lyndon, 1 p.m.
