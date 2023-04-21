Athletes Of The Week (April 10-16): Colebrook’s Haley Rossitto And Littleton’s Blake Fillion
The votes are in and Colebrook’s Haley Rossitto and Littleton’s Blake Fillion are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (April 10-16).

Rossitto, a freshman, did damage in both the circle and the batter’s box, producing 12 strikeouts in seven innings of work while also going 4-for-5 with five RBIs during the Mohawks’ 19-8 handling of Lin-Wood.

Colebrook's Haley Rossitto. (Photo by The News and Sentinel)
Littleton's Blake Fillion. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
