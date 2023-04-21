Athletes Of The Week (April 10-16): Colebrook’s Haley Rossitto And Littleton’s Blake Fillion

The votes are in and Colebrook’s Haley Rossitto and Littleton’s Blake Fillion are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (April 10-16).
Rossitto, a freshman, did damage in both the circle and the batter’s box, producing 12 strikeouts in seven innings of work while also going 4-for-5 with five RBIs during the Mohawks’ 19-8 handling of Lin-Wood.
As voted on by the public, Rossitto tallied 41.0% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Mackenzie Griswold of Woodsville softball, Lauren Joy of Blue Mountain softball, Sophia Shippee of St. Johnsbury lacrosse and Sabine Brueck of North Country track and field.
Fillion, a junior, went 4-for-4 with four doubles, six RBIs and three runs in the Crusaders’ 12-0 win over visiting Groveton. He then went 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs in a 23-2 rout of Moultonborough. He capped his week by smashing his first varsity home run in an 18-0 rout of Lin-Wood.
As voted on by the public, Fillion tallied 34.6% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Karter Deming of White Mountains baseball, Evan Dennis of Blue Mountain baseball, Hayden Angell of St. Johnsbury lacrosse and Lyle Rooney of Hazen baseball.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, April 17 and closed on Thursday, Feb. 20.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, April 24.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2022-23
Jan. 30-Feb. 5: Colebrook basketball’s Sierra Riff and Profile alpine skiing’s Coen Mullins
Jan. 23-29: Colebrook basketball’s Haley Rossitto and St. Johnsbury hockey’s Connor Brigham
Jan. 16-22: Groveton basketball’s Delaney Whiting and Lyndon basketball’s Julian Thrailkill
Jan. 9-15: Hazen basketball’s Alexis Christensen and Lake Region basketball’s Aidan Poginy
Jan. 2-8: Kingdom Blades hockey’s Ella Blaise (Lake Region) and Littleton basketball’s Carmichael Lopez
Dec. 26-Jan. 1: Kingdom Blades hockey’s Taylor Blaise (Lake Region) and Profile basketball’s Alex Leslie
Dec. 19-25: Lyndon basketball’s Brooke’lyn Robinson and Austin Wheeler
Dec. 12-18: Kingdom Blades hockey’s Alexandra Mosher (St. Johnsbury) and Lyndon basketball’s Ethan Lussier
Dec. 5-11: St. Johnsbury wrestling’s Hannah Keithan and Colebrook basketball’s Keenan Hurlbert
Fall 2022
Oct. 17-23: Hazen soccer’s Alexis Christensen And Jadon Baker
Oct. 10-16: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Emily Kostruba and Lyndon football’s RJ Kittredge
Oct. 3-9: Littleton soccer’s Kierra Charest and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 26-Oct. 2: St. Johnsbury field hockey’s Ruby Rolfe and Littleton golf’s Gavin Lewis
Sept. 19-25: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and North Country football’s Justin Young
Sept. 12-18: Lake Region soccer’s Madison Bowman and St. Johnsbury football’s Dawson Wilkins
Sept. 5-11: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Hannah Amadon And Gerardo Fernandez
Aug. 29-Sept. 4: Lyndon field hockey’s Molly Smith And North Country football’s Dakoda Clark
