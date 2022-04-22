The votes are in and St. Johnsbury lacrosse’s Avery Tomczyk and St. Johnsbury baseball’s Will Fowler are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (April 11-17).
Tomczyk, a senior midfielder, tallied a team-leading three goals in the Hilltoppers’ 12-1 victory at Lamoille.
As voted on by the public, Tomczyk tallied 44.9% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Mackenzie Kingsbury of Woodsville softball, Delaney Rankin of St. Johnsbury softball and Desiree Mendez of St. Johnsbury softball.
Fowler, a senior, belted a grand slam, came within a triple of hitting for the cycle in a 3-for-3 day and had seven RBI in the Hilltoppers’ season-opening 17-4 rout of Spaulding. Fowler also went five innings on the bump to earn the win.
As voted on by the public, Fowler tallied 36.2% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Jack Boudreault of Woodsville baseball, Tyler Hicks of White Mountains baseball, Evan Dennis of Blue Mountain baseball and Jas Zendik of Hazen baseball.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, April 18 and closed at midnight on Thursday, April 21.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, April 25.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2022
April 11-17: St. Johnsbury lacrosse’s Avery Tomczyk and St. Johnsbury baseball’s Will Fowler
Winter 2021-22
Feb. 21-27: Lyndon basketball’s Brooke’lyn Robinson and Evan Sanborn
Feb. 14-20: St. Johnsbury basketball’s Cassidy Kittredge and White Mountains basketball’s Avery Hazelton
Feb. 7-13: Lake Region basketball’s Maya Auger and Hazen basketball’s Carter Hill
Jan. 31-Feb. 6: North Country basketball’s Sabine Brueck and Cayde Micknak
Jan. 24-30: Danville basketball’s Colleen Flinn and White Mountains basketball’s Brody LaBounty
Jan. 17-23: Colebrook basketball’s Haley Rossitto and Lyndon hockey’s Logan Miller
Jan. 10-16: Danville basketball’s Allie Beliveau and St. Johnsbury’s indoor track and field’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
Jan. 3-9: Lyndon basketball’s Kadienne Whitcomb and Lyndon hockey’s Aiden Hale
Dec. 13-19: White Mountains basketball’s Morgan Doolan and Lyndon basketball’s Aiden Bogie
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon field hockey’s Ella Buckingham and North Country soccer’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country soccer’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville soccer’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury soccer’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country soccer’s Josi Fortin and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon volleyball’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country field hockey’s Clarissa Demers and North Country golf’s Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains field hockey’s Olivia Scalley and Lisbon soccer’s Dylan Colby
