The votes are in and St. Johnsbury’s Maren Nitsche and Lyndon’s Austin Wheeler are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (April 17-23).
Nitsche, a senior, was a force to be reckoned with during the Hilltoppers’ 20-9 victory over Milton, pumping in six goals to go alongside three assists.
As voted on by the public, Nitsche tallied 34.7% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Eliza Wagstaff of Woodsville softball, Kyra Nelson of Blue Mountain softball, Kaitlyn Wheeler of White Mountains softball and Kaia Anderson of St. Johnsbury softball.
Wheeler, a senior, cranked a two-run home run in the Vikings’ 14-0 rout of Oxbow, then struck out 12 over five innings while also going 2-for-4 with a double at the plate in a 10-0 shutout of Lake Region.
As voted on by the public, Wheeler tallied 30.8% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Luke Bostic of St. Johnsbury track and field, Ryan Walker of Woodsville baseball, Ross Kelly of Littleton baseball and Dusty Loura Bumps of Danville baseball.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, April 24 and closed on Thursday, April 27.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, April 30.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2023
April 10-16: Colebrook softball’s Haley Rossitto and Littleton baseball’s Blake Fillion
Winter 2022-23
Jan. 30-Feb. 5: Colebrook basketball’s Sierra Riff and Profile alpine skiing’s Coen Mullins
Jan. 23-29: Colebrook basketball’s Haley Rossitto and St. Johnsbury hockey’s Connor Brigham
Jan. 16-22: Groveton basketball’s Delaney Whiting and Lyndon basketball’s Julian Thrailkill
Jan. 9-15: Hazen basketball’s Alexis Christensen and Lake Region basketball’s Aidan Poginy
Jan. 2-8: Kingdom Blades hockey’s Ella Blaise (Lake Region) and Littleton basketball’s Carmichael Lopez
Dec. 26-Jan. 1: Kingdom Blades hockey’s Taylor Blaise (Lake Region) and Profile basketball’s Alex Leslie
Dec. 19-25: Lyndon basketball’s Brooke’lyn Robinson and Austin Wheeler
Dec. 12-18: Kingdom Blades hockey’s Alexandra Mosher (St. Johnsbury) and Lyndon basketball’s Ethan Lussier
Dec. 5-11: St. Johnsbury wrestling’s Hannah Keithan and Colebrook basketball’s Keenan Hurlbert
Fall 2022
Oct. 17-23: Hazen soccer’s Alexis Christensen And Jadon Baker
Oct. 10-16: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Emily Kostruba and Lyndon football’s RJ Kittredge
Oct. 3-9: Littleton soccer’s Kierra Charest and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 26-Oct. 2: St. Johnsbury field hockey’s Ruby Rolfe and Littleton golf’s Gavin Lewis
Sept. 19-25: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and North Country football’s Justin Young
Sept. 12-18: Lake Region soccer’s Madison Bowman and St. Johnsbury football’s Dawson Wilkins
Sept. 5-11: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Hannah Amadon And Gerardo Fernandez
Aug. 29-Sept. 4: Lyndon field hockey’s Molly Smith And North Country football’s Dakoda Clark
