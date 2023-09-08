Lyndon’s Aiden MacKenzie celebrates with his teammates following the Vikings’ 29-25 come-from-behind win at Mill River in the season opener on Saturday, September, 2, 2023. LI trailed by 18 points with a minute left in the third quarter. (Photo by Kara Lawrence)
White Mountains' Kaya Nkwen-Tamo pushes the ball upfield during a 2-0 win over Littleton in a New Hampshire Division III field hockey game at Remich Park on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
The votes are in and White Mountains’ Kaya Nkwen-Tamo and Lyndon’s Aiden MacKenzie are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Aug. 28-Sept. 3).
Nkwen-Tamo scored twice as the Spartans tallied a 5-0 field hockey win over Franklin.
As voted on by the public, Nkwen-Tamo tallied 27.7% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Kate Vasconcelos of Woodsville soccer, Evie Burger of Profile soccer, Hailey Cavanaugh of Lisbon soccer and Avery Hansen of Lake Region soccer.
MacKenzie had 115 receiving yards and two scores (37 and 30 yards) and intercepted a pass after tipping it to himself to set up the game-winning TD, as the Vikings stormed back from an 18-point second-half deficit to overtake Mill River 29-25.
As voted on by the public, MacKenzie tallied 36.0% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Colby Heathe of Woodsville golf, Joelvy Perez of Littleton soccer, Kaden Brantley of Profile soccer and Cooper Wheeler of North Country football.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
