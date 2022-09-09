The votes are in and Lyndon field hockey’s Molly Smith and North Country football’s Dakoda Clark are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Aug. 29-Sept. 4).
Smith, a junior forward, scored off a Chelsea Ott corner late in the fourth quarter and the Vikings edged rival St. Johnsbury 1-0 in a field hockey season opener under the lights at Fairbanks Field.
As voted on by the public, Smith tallied 29.3% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Leah Klark of Danville soccer, Abbie McCusker of White Mountains field hockey, Hailee Beane of Littleton field hockey and Evie Burger of Profile soccer.
Clark, a junior outside linebacker, was a game-changer. He recovered two fumbles while adding a sack, two tackles for a loss and collecting four QB pressures as the Falcon defense forced five turnovers in picking off Spaulding 39-13 in a season-opening road victory.
As voted on by the public, Clark tallied 33.5% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Quinn Murphy of St. Johnsbury football, Grady Hadlock of Littleton soccer, Adam Bell of Profile soccer and Brian Cavanaugh of Lisbon soccer.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Sept. 5 and closed at midnight on Thursday, Sept. 8.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
