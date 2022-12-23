The votes are in and St. Johnsbury’s Alexandra Mosher and Lyndon’s Ethan Lussier are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Dec. 12-18).
Mosher, the junior forward, scored twice, including the game-tying goal, as the Blades rallied for three third-period goals in a two-minute span to stun Woodstock 3-2.
As voted on by the public, Mosher tallied 39.0% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Ella Horsch of Littleton basketball, Caitlyn Davison of Hazen basketball, Sabine Brueck of North Country basketball and Sakoya Sweeney of Lake Region basketball.
Lussier, a sophomore guard, led all scorers with 17 points as the Vikings opened their season with a 58-33 win over Oxbow.
As voted on by the public, Lussier tallied 29.2% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Landon Lord of Littleton basketball, Ben Wheelock of Groveton basketball, Tyler Rivard of Hazen basketball and Josh Robie of Profile basketball.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
