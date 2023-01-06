The votes are in and Lake Region’s Taylor Blaise and Profile’s Alex Leslie the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Dec. 26-Jan. 1).
Blaise, a freshman goaltender for the Kingdom Blades, stood tall, earning the shutout in net as the Blades nipped previously unbeaten Division I CVU/MMU, 1-0. She finished with 23 saves, including a few with under two minutes to play facing a 6v4 advantage.
As voted on by the public, Blaise tallied 32.9% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Laci Potter of Danville basketball, Lauryn Corrigan of Littleton basketball, Cora Nadeau of North Country basketball and Keegan Tillotson of Blue Mountain basketball.
Leslie, a junior forward, netted a pair of 30-point games, including 32 in a win over Nute and 30 in a triumph over Somersworth in the Mike Lee Holiday Bash tournament.
As voted on by the public, Leslie tallied 33.1% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Cooper Brueck of North Country basketball, Avery Woodburn of White Mountains basketball, Rex Hauser of St. Johnsbury basketball and Cam Davidson of Woodsville basketball.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Jan. 2 and closed on Thursday, Jan. 5.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, Jan. 9.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2022-23
Dec. 19-25: Lyndon basketball’s Brooke’lyn Robinson and Austin Wheeler
Dec. 12-18: Kingdom Blades hockey’s Alexandra Mosher (St. Johnsbury) and Lyndon basketball’s Ethan Lussier
Dec. 5-11: St. Johnsbury wrestling’s Hannah Keithan and Colebrook basketball’s Keenan Hurlbert
Fall 2022
Oct. 17-23: Hazen soccer’s Alexis Christensen And Jadon Baker
Oct. 10-16: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Emily Kostruba and Lyndon football’s RJ Kittredge
Oct. 3-9: Littleton soccer’s Kierra Charest and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 26-Oct. 2: St. Johnsbury field hockey’s Ruby Rolfe and Littleton golf’s Gavin Lewis
Sept. 19-25: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and North Country football’s Justin Young
Sept. 12-18: Lake Region soccer’s Madison Bowman and St. Johnsbury football’s Dawson Wilkins
Sept. 5-11: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Hannah Amadon And Gerardo Fernandez
Aug. 29-Sept. 4: Lyndon field hockey’s Molly Smith And North Country football’s Dakoda Clark
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.