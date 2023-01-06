The votes are in and Lake Region’s Taylor Blaise and Profile’s Alex Leslie the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Dec. 26-Jan. 1).

Blaise, a freshman goaltender for the Kingdom Blades, stood tall, earning the shutout in net as the Blades nipped previously unbeaten Division I CVU/MMU, 1-0. She finished with 23 saves, including a few with under two minutes to play facing a 6v4 advantage.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.