The votes are in and St. Johnsbury’s Hannah Keithan and Colebrook’s Keenan Hurlbert are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Dec. 5-11).
Keithan, a senior, senior won three of four matches to help the Hilltoppers claim the title at the Sandy Murray Early Bird Tournament.
As voted on by the public, Keithan tallied 29.0% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Ainsley Savage of White Mountains basketball, Aaliyah Wilburn of North Country basketball, Addison Pilgrim of Littleton basketball and Marissa Kenison of Groveton basketball.
Hurlbert, a junior forward, fired in 28 points to lead Colebrook to a 56-55 victory over Pittsburg-Canaan.
As voted on by the public, Hurlbert tallied 27.8% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Ozzy Alsaid of St. Johnsbury wrestling, Haidin Chilafoux of North Country basketball, Kayden Hoskins of Littleton basketball and Landon Kingsbury of Woodsville basketball.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
