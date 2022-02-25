The votes are in and St. Johnsbury basketball’s Cassidy Kittredge and White Mountains basketball’s Avery Hazelton are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Feb. 14-20).
Kittredge, the freshman guard, continued a strong debut season, leading a balanced attack with 10 points as the Hilltoppers scooped up a tough 47-37 win in St. Albans in their regular-season finale.
As voted on by the public, Kittredge tallied 29.9% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Zoe Crocker of Danville basketball, Kaitlyn Clark of Lisbon basketball, Sophie Bell of Profile alpine skiing and Clara Bertran of Lyndon alpine skiing.
Hazelton, the 6-foot-9 senior, poured in 25 points as the fifth-seeded Spartans knocked off No. 4 Campbell 73-57 to reach the D-III final four for the first time in 12 years. In the quarterfinals, he dropped in 20 as WM fended off Conant 41-36.
As voted on by the public, Hazelton tallied 35.7% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Ronnie Tucker of St. Johnsbury hockey, Tyler Rivard of Hazen basketball, Jack Price of Profile alpine skiing and Ricky Fennimore of Blue Mountain basketball.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Feb. 21 and closed at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 24.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, Feb. 28.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2021-22
Feb. 7-13: Lake Region basketball’s Maya Auger and Hazen basketball’s Carter Hill
Jan. 31-Feb. 6: North Country basketball’s Sabine Brueck and Cayde Micknak
Jan. 24-30: Danville basketball’s Colleen Flinn and White Mountains basketball’s Brody LaBounty
Jan. 17-23: Colebrook basketball’s Haley Rossitto and Lyndon hockey’s Logan Miller
Jan. 10-16: Danville basketball’s Allie Beliveau and St. Johnsbury’s indoor track and field’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
Jan. 3-9: Lyndon basketball’s Kadienne Whitcomb and Lyndon hockey’s Aiden Hale
Dec. 13-19: White Mountains basketball’s Morgan Doolan and Lyndon basketball’s Aiden Bogie
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon field hockey’s Ella Buckingham and North Country soccer’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country soccer’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville soccer’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury soccer’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country soccer’s Josi Fortin and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon volleyball’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country field hockey’s Clarissa Demers and North Country golf’s Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains field hockey’s Olivia Scalley and Lisbon soccer’s Dylan Colby
