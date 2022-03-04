The votes are in and Lyndon basketball’s Brooke’lyn Robinson and Evan Sanborn are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Feb. 21-27).
Robinson, a sophomore guard, poured in 20 points as the top-seeded Vikings topped No. 9 Springfield 54-37 in the Division II quarterfinals for their first trip to Barre Aud since 2017. She added 13 points in the Vikings’ first-rout rout of Woodstock.
As voted on by the public, Robinson tallied 38.2% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Makenna Price of Profile alpine skiing, Jordan Alley of Blue Mountain basketball, Sakoya Sweeney of Lake Region basketball and Rylie Cadieux of Danville basketball.
Sanborn, a senior forward, pumped in 20 points, including 10 in the third quarter, as the Vikings bolted past Lake Region 55-29 in their last regular-season home game. LI outscored the Rangers 23-0 in the third.
As voted on by the public, Sanborn tallied 39.8% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Troy Boissoneault of Profile alpine skiing, Evan Dennis of Blue Mountain basketball, Jadon Baker of Hazen basketball and Ozzy Alsaid of St. Johnsbury wrestling.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Feb. 28 and closed at midnight on Thursday, March 3.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, March 7.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2021-22
Feb. 14-20: St. Johnsbury basketball’s Cassidy Kittredge and White Mountains basketball’s Avery Hazelton
Feb. 7-13: Lake Region basketball’s Maya Auger and Hazen basketball’s Carter Hill
Jan. 31-Feb. 6: North Country basketball’s Sabine Brueck and Cayde Micknak
Jan. 24-30: Danville basketball’s Colleen Flinn and White Mountains basketball’s Brody LaBounty
Jan. 17-23: Colebrook basketball’s Haley Rossitto and Lyndon hockey’s Logan Miller
Jan. 10-16: Danville basketball’s Allie Beliveau and St. Johnsbury’s indoor track and field’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
Jan. 3-9: Lyndon basketball’s Kadienne Whitcomb and Lyndon hockey’s Aiden Hale
Dec. 13-19: White Mountains basketball’s Morgan Doolan and Lyndon basketball’s Aiden Bogie
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon field hockey’s Ella Buckingham and North Country soccer’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country soccer’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville soccer’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury soccer’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country soccer’s Josi Fortin and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon volleyball’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country field hockey’s Clarissa Demers and North Country golf’s Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains field hockey’s Olivia Scalley and Lisbon soccer’s Dylan Colby
