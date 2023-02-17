The votes are in and White Mountains’ Ava Simpson and Lyndon’s Atte Manner are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Feb. 6-12).

Simpson, a junior guard, tied her season-high of 15 points in the Spartans’ 35-31 victory over rival Berlin. She then upped that mark with 19 points in WMR’s 36-35 overtime victory over Mascoma.

