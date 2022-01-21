The votes are in and Danville basketball’s Allie Beliveau and St. Johnsbury indoor track and field’s Evan Thornton-Sherman are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Jan. 10-16).
Beliveau, a senior guard/forward, turned in a double-figure scoring night (10 points) to help guide the Bears past visiting Winooski 55-32.
As voted on by the public, Beliveau tallied 37.3% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Marissa Kenison of Groveton basketball, Sara Brown of Lisbon basketball, Lizzy Jones of St. Johnsbury gymnastics and Cora Nadeau of North Country basketball.
Thornton-Sherman lowered a school and Vermont state record in both the one-mile (first place) and two-mile (second place) runs at the East Coast Invitational in Providence, R.I. The Hilltopper senior was also awarded an outstanding performer award.
As voted on by the public, Thornton-Sherman tallied 42.0% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Kayden Hoskins of Littleton basketball, Caiyu Demaggio of Profile alpine skiing, Dylan Willey of North Country snowboarding and James Cilwik of North Country indoor track and field.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Dec. 17 and closed at midnight on Thursday, Jan. 20.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, Jan. 24.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2021
Jan. 3-9: Lyndon basketball’s Kadienne Whitcomb and Lyndon hockey’s Aiden Hale
Dec. 13-19: White Mountains basketball’s Morgan Doolan and Lyndon basketball’s Aiden Bogie
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon field hockey’s Ella Buckingham and North Country soccer’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country soccer’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville soccer’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury soccer’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country soccer’s Josi Fortin and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon volleyball’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country field hockey’s Clarissa Demers and North Country golf’s Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains field hockey’s Olivia Scalley and Lisbon soccer’s Dylan Colby
