The votes are in and Colebrook basketball’s Haley Rossitto and Lyndon hockey’s Logan Miller are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Jan. 17-23).
Rossitto, an eighth-grade guard, tallied 17 points and five rebounds in the Mohawks’ 45-26 win over Lisbon and turned in a 10-point effort as Colebrook picked off rival Groveton 42-36.
As voted on by the public, Rossitto tallied 34.7% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Sakoya Sweeney of Lake Region, Laci Potter of Danville basketball, Kyra Nelson of Blue Mountain basketball and Kaylee Manzella of Littleton basketball.
Miller, a junior goaltender, played lights out, saving 21 shots as the Vikings toppled U-32, 4-1. Miller then secured 23 saves in Lyndon’s 6-2 victory over Missisquoi that pushed the team’s record to 5-1.
As voted on by the public, Miller tallied 42.0% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Aiden Whiting of Groveton basketball, Sam Begin of St. J basketball, Cooper Brueck of North Country basketball and Dillon Brigham of Danville basketball.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Dec. 24 and closed at midnight on Thursday, Jan. 27.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, Jan. 31.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2021
Jan. 10-17: Danville basketball’s Allie Beliveau and St. Johnbury indoor track and field’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
Jan. 3-9: Lyndon basketball’s Kadienne Whitcomb and Lyndon hockey’s Aiden Hale
Dec. 13-19: White Mountains basketball’s Morgan Doolan and Lyndon basketball’s Aiden Bogie
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon field hockey’s Ella Buckingham and North Country soccer’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country soccer’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville soccer’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury soccer’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country soccer’s Josi Fortin and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon volleyball’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country field hockey’s Clarissa Demers and North Country golf’s Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains field hockey’s Olivia Scalley and Lisbon soccer’s Dylan Colby
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.