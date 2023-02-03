The votes are in and Colebrook’s Haley Rossitto and St. Johnsbury’s Connor Brigham are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Jan. 23-29).

Rossitto, a freshman guard, collected 10 points, six rebounds and four steals to power the Mohawks past White Mountains 36-27. She added 12 points and six assists in a 61-15 win over Lin-Wood.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.