The votes are in and Danville basketball’s Colleen Flinn and White Mountains basketball’s Brody LaBounty are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Jan. 24-30).
Flinn, a senior forward, notched 12 points as the Bears avenged an earlier loss to Blue Mountain, 45-37, and contributed another 12 points as Danville won its sixth straight with a 55-14 drubbing of Fairfax.
As voted on by the public, Flinn tallied 27.5% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Mackenzie Kingsbury of Woodsville basketball, Lillian Fauteux of Lake Region basketball, Emma Stepniak of Lyndon alpine skiing and Aliza Wright of St. Johnsbury Nordic skiing.
LaBounty, a senior guard, was a key piece as the Spartans won four games. He had a 14-point and a 13-point night in back-to-back wins over rival Groveton; scored 17 in a victory over Inter-Lakes; then collected 11 points and five rebounds in a 64-52 victory at Newfound.
As voted on by the public, LaBounty tallied 26.7% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Alex Giroux of Lyndon hockey, Karson Clark of St. Johnsbury hockey, Dino Boissonneault of Profile alpine skiing and Cam Tenney-Burt of Woodsville basketball.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Jan. 31 and closed at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 3.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, Feb. 7.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2021
Jan. 17-23: Colebrook basketball’s Haley Rossitto and Lyndon hockey’s Logan Miller
Jan. 10-16: Danville basketball’s Allie Beliveau and St. Johnsbury’s indoor track and field’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
Jan. 3-9: Lyndon basketball’s Kadienne Whitcomb and Lyndon hockey’s Aiden Hale
Dec. 13-19: White Mountains basketball’s Morgan Doolan and Lyndon basketball’s Aiden Bogie
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon field hockey’s Ella Buckingham and North Country soccer’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country soccer’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville soccer’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury soccer’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country soccer’s Josi Fortin and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon volleyball’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country field hockey’s Clarissa Demers and North Country golf’s Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains field hockey’s Olivia Scalley and Lisbon soccer’s Dylan Colby
