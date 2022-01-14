The votes are in and Lyndon basketball’s Kadienne Whitcomb and Lyndon hockey’s Aiden Hale are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Jan. 3-9).
Whitcomb, a senior sharp-shooter, hit double figures in three games — 11 in a 59-39 win over Lake Region, 12 in a rout of Harwood and 11 in a 56-51 victory over Spaulding — as the Vikings ran their win streak to five.
As voted on by the public, Whitcomb tallied 35.2% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Ainsely Savage of White Mountains basketball, Brooke White of St. Johnsbury indoor track and field, Lauren Joy of Blue Mountain basketball and Sophie Bell of Profile alpine skiing.
Hale, the senior right-winger, popped in a pair of goals as the Vikings powered past Missisquoi 5-2.
As voted on by the public, Hale tallied 37.9% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Tyler Hicks of White Mountains basketball, Cam Davidson of Woodsville basketball, Mike Hampson of Littleton basketball and Christian Young of Danville basketball.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Dec. 10 and closed at midnight on Thursday, Jan. 13.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, Jan. 17.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2021
Dec. 13-19: White Mountains basketball’s Morgan Doolan and Lyndon basketball’s Aiden Bogie
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon field hockey’s Ella Buckingham and North Country soccer’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country soccer’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville soccer’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury soccer’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country soccer’s Josi Fortin and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon volleyball’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country field hockey’s Clarissa Demers and North Country golf’s Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains field hockey’s Olivia Scalley and Lisbon soccer’s Dylan Colby
