The votes are in and Colebrook’s Sierra Riff and Profile’s Coen Mullins are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Jan. 30-Feb. 5).
Riff, a senior guard, tallied five rebounds, four assists and four steals and had the decisive bucket as the Mohawks handed Groveton its first loss of the season, 45-44, in a matchup of the top two teams in Division IV. She also registered 12 points, six assists and five steals in a 41-27 victory over Gorham.
As voted on by the public, Rossitto tallied 26.4% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Sabine Brueck of North Country basketball, Gabrielle Griffith of Kingdom Blades hockey, Kaylee Weaver of St. Johnsbury basketball and Kaitlyn Clark of Lisbon basketball.
Mullins, a sophomore, swept a two-run morning slalom and a one-run slalom to pace the Patriot boys to a team win at a New Hampshire alpine ski meet at Bretton Woods. He also claimed victory in a two-run afternoon slalom at Kanc Ski Area.
As voted on by the public, Mullins tallied 25.5% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Jake Sanville of Lyndon hockey, Andrew Thornton-Sherman of St. Johnsbury indoor track and field, Kason Blood of Blue Mountain basketball and Quinn Goff of North Country snowboarding.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Feb. 6 and closed on Thursday, Feb. 9.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, Feb. 13.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2022-23
Jan. 23-29: Colebrook basketball’s Haley Rossitto and St. Johnsbury hockey’s Connor Brigham
Jan. 16-22: Groveton basketball’s Delaney Whiting and Lyndon basketball’s Julian Thrailkill
Jan. 9-15: Hazen basketball’s Alexis Christensen and Lake Region basketball’s Aidan Poginy
Jan. 2-8: Kingdom Blades hockey’s Ella Blaise (Lake Region) and Littleton basketball’s Carmichael Lopez
Dec. 26-Jan. 1: Kingdom Blades hockey’s Taylor Blaise (Lake Region) and Profile basketball’s Alex Leslie
Dec. 19-25: Lyndon basketball’s Brooke’lyn Robinson and Austin Wheeler
Dec. 12-18: Kingdom Blades hockey’s Alexandra Mosher (St. Johnsbury) and Lyndon basketball’s Ethan Lussier
Dec. 5-11: St. Johnsbury wrestling’s Hannah Keithan and Colebrook basketball’s Keenan Hurlbert
Fall 2022
Oct. 17-23: Hazen soccer’s Alexis Christensen And Jadon Baker
Oct. 10-16: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Emily Kostruba and Lyndon football’s RJ Kittredge
Oct. 3-9: Littleton soccer’s Kierra Charest and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 26-Oct. 2: St. Johnsbury field hockey’s Ruby Rolfe and Littleton golf’s Gavin Lewis
Sept. 19-25: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and North Country football’s Justin Young
Sept. 12-18: Lake Region soccer’s Madison Bowman and St. Johnsbury football’s Dawson Wilkins
Sept. 5-11: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Hannah Amadon And Gerardo Fernandez
Aug. 29-Sept. 4: Lyndon field hockey’s Molly Smith And North Country football’s Dakoda Clark
