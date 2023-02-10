The votes are in and Colebrook’s Sierra Riff and Profile’s Coen Mullins are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Jan. 30-Feb. 5).

Riff, a senior guard, tallied five rebounds, four assists and four steals and had the decisive bucket as the Mohawks handed Groveton its first loss of the season, 45-44, in a matchup of the top two teams in Division IV. She also registered 12 points, six assists and five steals in a 41-27 victory over Gorham.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.