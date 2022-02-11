The votes are in and North Country basketball’s Sabine Brueck and Cayde Micknak are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Jan. 31-Feb. 6).

Brueck, a freshman guard, netted 14 points and 21 points in back-to-back victories over Vergennes, then delivered a season-high 25 as North Country knocked off Enosburg 51-38 for its eighth win in nine games.

As voted on by the public, Brueck tallied 40.4% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Maddie Roy of Woodsville basketball, Alyssa Butler of Lake Region basketball and Anna Cushing of St. Johnsbury gymnastics.

Micknak, a senior forward, dropped in 18 points to help fuel the unbeaten Falcons’ 62-37 romp over Enosburg.

As voted on by the public, Micknak tallied 45.6% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates John Dennis of Blue Mountain basketball, Andrew Joncas of Danville basketball and Jeff Santo of Littleton basketball.

Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Feb. 7 and closed at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).

This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.

Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, Feb. 14.

Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).

Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners

Winter 2021

Jan. 24-30: Danville basketball’s Colleen Flinn and White Mountains basketball’s Brody LaBounty

Jan. 17-23: Colebrook basketball’s Haley Rossitto and Lyndon hockey’s Logan Miller

Jan. 10-16: Danville basketball’s Allie Beliveau and St. Johnsbury’s indoor track and field’s Evan Thornton-Sherman

Jan. 3-9: Lyndon basketball’s Kadienne Whitcomb and Lyndon hockey’s Aiden Hale

Dec. 13-19: White Mountains basketball’s Morgan Doolan and Lyndon basketball’s Aiden Bogie

Fall 2021

Oct. 18-24: Lyndon field hockey’s Ella Buckingham and North Country soccer’s Alex Giroux

Oct. 11-17: North Country soccer’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate

Oct. 4-10: Danville soccer’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury soccer’s Jorge Trade

Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country soccer’s Josi Fortin and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie

Sept. 20-26: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon volleyball’s Max McClure

Sept. 13-19: North Country field hockey’s Clarissa Demers and North Country golf’s Austin Giroux

Sept. 6-12: White Mountains field hockey’s Olivia Scalley and Lisbon soccer’s Dylan Colby

