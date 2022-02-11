The votes are in and North Country basketball’s Sabine Brueck and Cayde Micknak are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Jan. 31-Feb. 6).
Brueck, a freshman guard, netted 14 points and 21 points in back-to-back victories over Vergennes, then delivered a season-high 25 as North Country knocked off Enosburg 51-38 for its eighth win in nine games.
As voted on by the public, Brueck tallied 40.4% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Maddie Roy of Woodsville basketball, Alyssa Butler of Lake Region basketball and Anna Cushing of St. Johnsbury gymnastics.
Micknak, a senior forward, dropped in 18 points to help fuel the unbeaten Falcons’ 62-37 romp over Enosburg.
As voted on by the public, Micknak tallied 45.6% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates John Dennis of Blue Mountain basketball, Andrew Joncas of Danville basketball and Jeff Santo of Littleton basketball.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Feb. 7 and closed at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 10.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, Feb. 14.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2021
Jan. 24-30: Danville basketball’s Colleen Flinn and White Mountains basketball’s Brody LaBounty
Jan. 17-23: Colebrook basketball’s Haley Rossitto and Lyndon hockey’s Logan Miller
Jan. 10-16: Danville basketball’s Allie Beliveau and St. Johnsbury’s indoor track and field’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
Jan. 3-9: Lyndon basketball’s Kadienne Whitcomb and Lyndon hockey’s Aiden Hale
Dec. 13-19: White Mountains basketball’s Morgan Doolan and Lyndon basketball’s Aiden Bogie
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon field hockey’s Ella Buckingham and North Country soccer’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country soccer’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville soccer’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury soccer’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country soccer’s Josi Fortin and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon volleyball’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country field hockey’s Clarissa Demers and North Country golf’s Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains field hockey’s Olivia Scalley and Lisbon soccer’s Dylan Colby
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.