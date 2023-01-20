The votes are in and Hazen’s Alexis Christensen and Lake Region’s Aidan Poginy are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Jan. 9-15).
Christensen, a senior guard, collected 15 points and eight rebounds in a 59-28 thumping of Milton. She also turned in a season-high 17 points in a 66-15 rout of Winooski.
As voted on by the public, Christensen tallied 39.0% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Delaney Raymond of Lyndon basketball, Lydia Ruggles of St. Johnsbury gymnastics, Lauren Joncas of Danville basketball and Makenna Price of Profile alpine skiing.
Poginy, a senior guard, netted 11 points to lead the Rangers to their first win of the season, 36-35 over Lamoille. He then netted 15 points in Lake Region’s 54-50 win against U-32.
As voted on by the public, Poginy tallied 27.1% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Ashton Gould of Lyndon hockey, Ashton Kenison of Groveton basketball, Edwin Stephenson of St. Johnsbury alping skiing and Ryan Walker of Woodsville basketball.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Jan. 16 and closed on Thursday, Jan. 19.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, Jan. 23.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Winter 2022-23
Jan. 2-8: Kingdom Blades hockey’s Ella Blaise (Lake Region) and Littleton basketball’s Carmichael Lopez
Dec. 26-Jan. 1: Kingdom Blades hockey’s Taylor Blaise (Lake Region) and Profile basketball’s Alex Leslie
Dec. 19-25: Lyndon basketball’s Brooke’lyn Robinson and Austin Wheeler
Dec. 12-18: Kingdom Blades hockey’s Alexandra Mosher (St. Johnsbury) and Lyndon basketball’s Ethan Lussier
Dec. 5-11: St. Johnsbury wrestling’s Hannah Keithan and Colebrook basketball’s Keenan Hurlbert
Fall 2022
Oct. 17-23: Hazen soccer’s Alexis Christensen And Jadon Baker
Oct. 10-16: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Emily Kostruba and Lyndon football’s RJ Kittredge
Oct. 3-9: Littleton soccer’s Kierra Charest and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 26-Oct. 2: St. Johnsbury field hockey’s Ruby Rolfe and Littleton golf’s Gavin Lewis
Sept. 19-25: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and North Country football’s Justin Young
Sept. 12-18: Lake Region soccer’s Madison Bowman and St. Johnsbury football’s Dawson Wilkins
Sept. 5-11: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Hannah Amadon And Gerardo Fernandez
Aug. 29-Sept. 4: Lyndon field hockey’s Molly Smith And North Country football’s Dakoda Clark
