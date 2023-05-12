The votes are in and Lake Region’s Isabella Hanover and Lyndon’s Cam Berry are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (May 1-7).
Hanover won the 100 meters and was a member of the runner-up 4x100 team as the Rangers finished second in a six-team meet at U-32.
As voted on by the public, Hanover tallied 31.6% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Randi Fortin of North Country softball, Karli Blood of Blue Mountain softball, Jenna Jones of St. Johnsbury lacrosse and Brooke White of St. Johnsbury track and field.
Berry posted a 4-for-4 day with a stolen base and three RBIs as the Vikings cruised past Oxbow 15-0.
As voted on by the public, Berry tallied 37.4% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Tyler Rivard of Hazen baseball, Robert Breault of White Mountains baseball, Gerardo Fernandez of St. Johnsbury track and field and Cam Davidson of Woodsville baseball.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, May 8 and closed on Thursday, May 11.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, May 15.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2023
April 24-20: Lyndon softball’s Molly Smith and Lyndon baseball’s Wyatt Mason
April 17-23: St. Johnsbury lacrosse’s Maren Nitsche and Lyndon baseball’s Austin Wheeler
April 10-16: Colebrook softball’s Haley Rossitto and Littleton baseball’s Blake Fillion
Winter 2022-23
Jan. 30-Feb. 5: Colebrook basketball’s Sierra Riff and Profile alpine skiing’s Coen Mullins
Jan. 23-29: Colebrook basketball’s Haley Rossitto and St. Johnsbury hockey’s Connor Brigham
Jan. 16-22: Groveton basketball’s Delaney Whiting and Lyndon basketball’s Julian Thrailkill
Jan. 9-15: Hazen basketball’s Alexis Christensen and Lake Region basketball’s Aidan Poginy
Jan. 2-8: Kingdom Blades hockey’s Ella Blaise (Lake Region) and Littleton basketball’s Carmichael Lopez
Dec. 26-Jan. 1: Kingdom Blades hockey’s Taylor Blaise (Lake Region) and Profile basketball’s Alex Leslie
Dec. 19-25: Lyndon basketball’s Brooke’lyn Robinson and Austin Wheeler
Dec. 12-18: Kingdom Blades hockey’s Alexandra Mosher (St. Johnsbury) and Lyndon basketball’s Ethan Lussier
Dec. 5-11: St. Johnsbury wrestling’s Hannah Keithan and Colebrook basketball’s Keenan Hurlbert
Fall 2022
Oct. 17-23: Hazen soccer’s Alexis Christensen And Jadon Baker
Oct. 10-16: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Emily Kostruba and Lyndon football’s RJ Kittredge
Oct. 3-9: Littleton soccer’s Kierra Charest and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 26-Oct. 2: St. Johnsbury field hockey’s Ruby Rolfe and Littleton golf’s Gavin Lewis
Sept. 19-25: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and North Country football’s Justin Young
Sept. 12-18: Lake Region soccer’s Madison Bowman and St. Johnsbury football’s Dawson Wilkins
Sept. 5-11: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Hannah Amadon And Gerardo Fernandez
Aug. 29-Sept. 4: Lyndon field hockey’s Molly Smith And North Country football’s Dakoda Clark
