The votes are in and Woodsville softball’s Mackenzie Griswold and St. Johnsbury track and field’s Andrew Bugbee are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (May 16-22).
Griswold, a sophomore, belted a three-run homer and pitched two hitless innings in relief in a 12-0 win over Lisbon. Against Groveton, she went 3-for-3 with two singles, a walk, run and RBI to help keep the Engineers undefeated.
As voted on by the public, Griswold tallied 27.9% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Ashleigh Simpson of Lyndon softball, Sabrina Lamar of St. Johnsbury Ultimate, Avery Withers of Danville softball and Jordan Alley of Blue Mountain softball.
Bugbee, a sophomore speedster, had big wins in the 100 and 200 meters, anchored the winning 4x100 and added a personal-best long jump as the Hilltoppers won the boys team event at the Essex 9th and 10th Grade Meet.
As voted on by the public, Bugbee tallied 31.6% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Bryon Noyes of Lyndon track and field, Ricky Fennimore of Blue Mountain baseball, Tyson Davison of Hazen baseball and David Piers of Lake Region baseball.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, May 23 and closed at midnight on Thursday, May 26.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, May 30.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2022
May 9-15: White Mountains softball’s Lexus McIntosh and White Mountains baseball’s Karter Deming
May 2-8: Profile softball’s Mya Brown and White Mountains baseball’s Brody LaBounty
April 25-May 1: Lyndon softball’s Isabelle Priest and Littleton baseball’s Juan Hernandez
April 18-24: St. Johnsbury lacrosse’s Keating Maurer and Lyndon baseball’s Austin Wheeler
April 11-17: St. Johnsbury lacrosse’s Avery Tomczyk and St. Johnsbury baseball’s Will Fowler
Winter 2021-22
Feb. 21-27: Lyndon basketball’s Brooke’lyn Robinson and Evan Sanborn
Feb. 14-20: St. Johnsbury basketball’s Cassidy Kittredge and White Mountains basketball’s Avery Hazelton
Feb. 7-13: Lake Region basketball’s Maya Auger and Hazen basketball’s Carter Hill
Jan. 31-Feb. 6: North Country basketball’s Sabine Brueck and Cayde Micknak
Jan. 24-30: Danville basketball’s Colleen Flinn and White Mountains basketball’s Brody LaBounty
Jan. 17-23: Colebrook basketball’s Haley Rossitto and Lyndon hockey’s Logan Miller
Jan. 10-16: Danville basketball’s Allie Beliveau and St. Johnsbury’s indoor track and field’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
Jan. 3-9: Lyndon basketball’s Kadienne Whitcomb and Lyndon hockey’s Aiden Hale
Dec. 13-19: White Mountains basketball’s Morgan Doolan and Lyndon basketball’s Aiden Bogie
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon field hockey’s Ella Buckingham and North Country soccer’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country soccer’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville soccer’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury soccer’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country soccer’s Josi Fortin and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon volleyball’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country field hockey’s Clarissa Demers and North Country golf’s Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains field hockey’s Olivia Scalley and Lisbon soccer’s Dylan Colby
