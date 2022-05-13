The votes are in and Profile’s Mya Brown and White Mountains baseball’s Brody LaBounty are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (May 2-8).
Brown, a sophomore, was 3-for-5 with a homer, three runs and five RBI in a 19-18 loss to Gorham. She then went 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBI while belting her third home run in three days against Pittsburg-Canaan.
As voted on by the public, Brown tallied 26.7% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Brydie Barton of Lyndon softball, Kyra Nelson of Blue Mountain softball, Sophia Shippee of St. Johnsbury lacrosse and Leah Krull of Woodsville softball.
LaBounty, a senior, tossed five innings, combining on a two-man shutout in the Spartans’ 7-0 win over rival Littleton. He then did it at the dish, going 3-for-3 with three RBI as unbeaten WMR topped Mascoma 13-0.
As voted on by the public, LaBounty tallied 35.1% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Luke Dudas of Lyndon baseball, Karson Clark of St. Johnsbury lacrosse, Aasha Gould of Hazen baseball and Cooper Calkins of Danville baseball.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, May 9 and closed at midnight on Thursday, May 12.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, May 16.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2022
April 25-May 1: Lyndon softball’s Isabelle Priest and Littleton baseball’s Juan Hernandez
April 18-24: St. Johnsbury lacrosse’s Keating Maurer and Lyndon baseball’s Austin Wheeler
April 11-17: St. Johnsbury lacrosse’s Avery Tomczyk and St. Johnsbury baseball’s Will Fowler
Winter 2021-22
Feb. 21-27: Lyndon basketball’s Brooke’lyn Robinson and Evan Sanborn
Feb. 14-20: St. Johnsbury basketball’s Cassidy Kittredge and White Mountains basketball’s Avery Hazelton
Feb. 7-13: Lake Region basketball’s Maya Auger and Hazen basketball’s Carter Hill
Jan. 31-Feb. 6: North Country basketball’s Sabine Brueck and Cayde Micknak
Jan. 24-30: Danville basketball’s Colleen Flinn and White Mountains basketball’s Brody LaBounty
Jan. 17-23: Colebrook basketball’s Haley Rossitto and Lyndon hockey’s Logan Miller
Jan. 10-16: Danville basketball’s Allie Beliveau and St. Johnsbury’s indoor track and field’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
Jan. 3-9: Lyndon basketball’s Kadienne Whitcomb and Lyndon hockey’s Aiden Hale
Dec. 13-19: White Mountains basketball’s Morgan Doolan and Lyndon basketball’s Aiden Bogie
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon field hockey’s Ella Buckingham and North Country soccer’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country soccer’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville soccer’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury soccer’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country soccer’s Josi Fortin and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon volleyball’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country field hockey’s Clarissa Demers and North Country golf’s Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains field hockey’s Olivia Scalley and Lisbon soccer’s Dylan Colby
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.