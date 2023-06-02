The votes are in and St. Johnsbury’s Ella Blanchard and Lake Region’s Gabe Gardner are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (May 22-28).
Blanchard collected 11 saves in the second half as the Hilltoppers denied Spaulding 11-6 to finish the regular season on a five-game win streak.
As voted on by the public, Blanchard tallied 31.1% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Abby Fillion of Lyndon softball, Kaylee Hamlett of Blue Mountain softball, Lauren Legacy of Lake Region softball and Rileigh Fortin of North Country softball.
Gardner hit the go-ahead single in the sixth as the Rangers outlasted Danville 10-9 in a back-and-forth thriller.
As voted on by the public, Gardner tallied 33.1% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Andrew Bugbee of St. Johnsbury track and field, Joe LeBlanc of North Country baseball, Sebastian Eldred of Danville baseball and Riku Momozawa and Alejandro Marquez of St. Johnsbury tennis.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, May 29 and closed on Thursday, June 1.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, June 5.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com.
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2023
May 15-21: Danville softball’s Ella Marshia and White Mountains baseball’s Noah Covell
May 8-14: White Mountains Softball’s Emma Simpson and Littleton baseball’s Cam Cook
May 1-7: Lake Region track and field’s Isabella Hanover and Lyndon baseball’s Cam Berry
April 24-20: Lyndon softball’s Molly Smith and Lyndon baseball’s Wyatt Mason
April 17-23: St. Johnsbury lacrosse’s Maren Nitsche and Lyndon baseball’s Austin Wheeler
April 10-16: Colebrook softball’s Haley Rossitto and Littleton baseball’s Blake Fillion
Winter 2022-23
Jan. 30-Feb. 5: Colebrook basketball’s Sierra Riff and Profile alpine skiing’s Coen Mullins
Jan. 23-29: Colebrook basketball’s Haley Rossitto and St. Johnsbury hockey’s Connor Brigham
Jan. 16-22: Groveton basketball’s Delaney Whiting and Lyndon basketball’s Julian Thrailkill
Jan. 9-15: Hazen basketball’s Alexis Christensen and Lake Region basketball’s Aidan Poginy
Jan. 2-8: Kingdom Blades hockey’s Ella Blaise (Lake Region) and Littleton basketball’s Carmichael Lopez
Dec. 26-Jan. 1: Kingdom Blades hockey’s Taylor Blaise (Lake Region) and Profile basketball’s Alex Leslie
Dec. 19-25: Lyndon basketball’s Brooke’lyn Robinson and Austin Wheeler
Dec. 12-18: Kingdom Blades hockey’s Alexandra Mosher (St. Johnsbury) and Lyndon basketball’s Ethan Lussier
Dec. 5-11: St. Johnsbury wrestling’s Hannah Keithan and Colebrook basketball’s Keenan Hurlbert
Fall 2022
Oct. 17-23: Hazen soccer’s Alexis Christensen And Jadon Baker
Oct. 10-16: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Emily Kostruba and Lyndon football’s RJ Kittredge
Oct. 3-9: Littleton soccer’s Kierra Charest and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 26-Oct. 2: St. Johnsbury field hockey’s Ruby Rolfe and Littleton golf’s Gavin Lewis
Sept. 19-25: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and North Country football’s Justin Young
Sept. 12-18: Lake Region soccer’s Madison Bowman and St. Johnsbury football’s Dawson Wilkins
Sept. 5-11: St. Johnsbury soccer’s Hannah Amadon And Gerardo Fernandez
Aug. 29-Sept. 4: Lyndon field hockey’s Molly Smith And North Country football’s Dakoda Clark
