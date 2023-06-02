The votes are in and St. Johnsbury’s Ella Blanchard and Lake Region’s Gabe Gardner are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (May 22-28).

Blanchard collected 11 saves in the second half as the Hilltoppers denied Spaulding 11-6 to finish the regular season on a five-game win streak.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.