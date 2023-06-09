The votes are in and Lyndon’s Ryleigh Lefebvre and Littleton’s Kyle Fuentes are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (May 29-June 4).

Lefebvre went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs as the Vikings pounded Otter Valley 18-1 in the Division II quarterfinals. In the first round, she went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs.

