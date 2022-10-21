The votes are in and St. Johnsbury soccer’s Emily Kostruba and Lyndon football’s RJ Kittredge are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Oct. 10-16).
Kostruba, a senior goaltender, finished with eight saves, including some key one-on-one stops, as the Hilltoppers avenged an earlier loss to BFA-St. Albans with a 1-0 victory.
As voted on by the public, Kostruba tallied 28.7% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Grace Martin of Lyndon volleyball, Lilli Klark of Danville soccer, Lauryn Corrigan of Littleton soccer and Cora Nadeau of North Country soccer and golf.
Kittredge, a senior lineman, blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown as the Vikings surged past rival North Country 33-20 to claim the prize in Barrel Bowl 15.
As voted on by the public, Kittredge tallied 38.4% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Carter Bunnell of St. Johnsbury football, Carson Eames of St. Johnsbury cross country, Jackson Horne of Woodsville golf and Eli Vasconcelos of Woodsville soccer.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.