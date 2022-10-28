The votes are in and Hazen soccer’s Alexis Christensen are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Oct. 17-23).
Christensen, a senior midfielder, showed out on senior night with a goal and an assist as the Cats picked up a 3-0 win over Twinfield.
As voted on by the public, Christensen tallied 45.8% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Maren Nitsche of St. Johnsbury soccer, Clara Hernandez of Lyndon volleyball, Bennett Crance of St. Johnsbury XC and Makenzie Parenteau of North Country soccer.
Baker, a senior midfielder, netted a hat trick as the visiting Wildcats blew past Lyndon 12-2.
As voted on by the public, Baker tallied 40.1% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Gus Yerkes of St. Johnsbury soccer, Simon North of St. Johnsbury football, Ben Taylor of Woodsville soccer and Noah Fortin of North Country soccer.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
